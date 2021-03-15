Kammie Henderson has been waiting since her freshman year for another crack at making the Final Four.
Henderson was a role player on the 2017-2018 Cedaredge High School girls basketball team that advanced to the Class 3A Great 8. The Bruins won 21 of their 24 games before falling to St. Mary’s 64-33 in the state quarterfinals. At the time, she averaged 3.7 points and 3.7 rebounds.
Now, as a senior, she’s leading her team with 14.2 points and 8.1 rebounds per game, and is one of the major reasons the Bruins are on the precipice of the 2A Final Four.
“We haven’t had this experience since my freshman year and I’m so excited that I get to experience it again,” Henderson said. “I don’t think I’ve changed my game that much over time. I guess I’ve gained a lot of confidence in myself with my shot and trusting that it’s going to go in. Also, I trust in my teammates more, as we all do our own part to lead in the big scheme of things.”
Cedaredge (14-1), the No. 2 seed in the class, hosts No. 10 Limon (13-3) tonight at 6 p.m., with a chance to host a Final Four game on Thursday against the winner of the Sanford/Yuma game.
While, typically, a win would seal a trip to the Front Range for the Bruins, because of COVID-19, only championship games are being held on a neutral court this season, with all classes for both boys and girls being decided in Colorado Springs this weekend.
Still, hosting a Final Four game would only further sweeten a stellar season for a squad that was laser-focused even amid uncertainty of the season’s status.
“I think we kind of hang our hat on hard work and dedication,” coach Russell Coleman said. “We had kind of a long preseason, but I probably had a dozen or so girls that showed up 100% of the time, even when we weren’t sure there was going to be a season. Even through June, when we were dealing with restrictions, they were all in the weight room, wearing masks when they had to.
“They’re just hard workers. They’re dedicated kids. They care more about the team than themselves.”
Henderson isn’t the only productive Bruin. Junior Megan Gastineau averages 9.9 points and 3.2 assists per game, senior Elizabeth Gilmore averages 8.5 points and 7.1 rebounds and Junior Paige McGovern scores 8.6 points and dishes out 4.5 assists per game.
Each of them brings something different to the offensive end of the floor to make the Bruins a well-oiled engine.
“I feel like our team is so cohesive,” Henderson said. “We all understand how the other person plays. We all have a friendship outside of a teammate relationship. I think we work really, really well together, and all of our coaches love every player. We’re more like a family rather than just a team.”
Perhaps the most notable statistic, the one that defines Cedaredge as a program, is its defense. The Bruins average 17.5 steals per game, led by Henderson (3.9), Gastineau (3.3), Gilmore (2.9) and McGovern (2.8).
That defensive havoc is the basis of the Bruins’ approach under Coleman, with fast-break chances serving as a common catalyst for scoring.
“We like to defend the entire court,” Coleman said. “We have a variety of presses we try to play. When a team comes in, they know they have to play on every inch of the court. We like to defend in press and run the ball when we get turnovers and play a fast-paced game.”
The Bruins will face a stiff test against the Badgers tonight. Limon is led by junior Trista Marks (17.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.9 steals) and the Badgers create even more turnovers per game (19.3) than Cedaredge.
To win this game and make the Final Four, Cedaredge will need to be the best at its own game.
“They’re a big, physical team,” Coleman said. “They play a lot of pressure defense. I think the key is for us to keep our heads, maintain control, play our game, avoid turnovers and make sure that, in the half-court when they’re on offense, we don’t get into bad matchups where they can take advantage of us with their size.”