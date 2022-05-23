LAKEWOOD — With a weather delay stretching the Colorado State Track and Field Championships to four days, Kylee Terry deserved her five-minute power nap.
The Cedaredge High School senior snuck away between winning the state championship in the 400- and 200-meter dashes, slightly — but not noticeably — tuckered as she chased three individual titles.
It was an interesting long weekend for track athletes as some threw snowballs yards away from others slathering on sunscreen.
But Terry and the rest of the Cedaredge girls track team overcame those challenges, with Terry winning not only the 400 and 200, but also the 100 on Sunday as the Bruins became back-to-back Class 2A state champions in Lakewood.
“The 200 was a little rough,” Terry said after winning the race with a time of 25.72 seconds. “I didn’t know where my starting blocks were and they ended up behind a snowdrift. The tiredness was starting to set in a bit and I took a five-minute power nap, which wasn’t the best idea. But it wasn’t enough to drain me, I guess.”
Four hours after she stepped on the podium for the 200, Terry ran the second leg of the championship-winning 4x400 relay team.
She was one of three individual champions on that relay team. Along with her gold medal in the 200, Terry won the 100 in 12.75 and the 400 in 58.47, pulling away down the stretch for a comfortable victory.
“I stuck with (Kaitlyn) Pearson for most of the race,” Terry said of the Swallows Charter Academy runner who placed third in the 400.
“She set a really good pace. For the first 300, I was right there, then I realized I wanted it and kicked in that extra gear.”
Terry and Pearson ran in a group for most of the race, but the Cedaredge sprinter pulled away in the final 100. She won by more than 1.5 seconds while the next five runners all finished within half-a-second.
“It’s a super big deal to go from never winning (a girls track and field championship) to winning back-to-back titles,” Terry said. “It’s brought the community together. People are texting teachers and parents to say, ‘Oh my gosh, your track team is so good.’ It’s involved the whole community and it’s been really cool to see.”
Jessie Black, another member of the 4x400 team, torched the field in the 1600 for her second individual victory of the meet. She won the 1,600 with a time of 5:08.94 and a final-lap split of 1:09.54. She crossed the finish line almost 10 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher.
The freshman phenom won the 800 on Saturday and spent her spring splitting time between the Bruins track team and Delta High School’s girls soccer team, the only one in the county.
The two-time track champion tore up the soccer pitch with 31 goals, the most of any freshman in Colorado, regardless of classification.
Paige McGovern led off the 4x400 team and Megan Jenkins ran the anchor leg. It was Jenkins who also won an individual title, securing first place in the 300 hurdles with a time of 44.72. She came from behind in the final 100 meters to win by less than one-tenth of a second.
All told, the Bruins scored 118 points, easily outpacing Dayspring Christian’s 71. In addition to the individual championships and the first-place 4x400 relay, every sprint relay for Cedaredge earned points. Elizabeth Brooks added to her third-place shot-put finish from earlier in the weekend by placing third in the discus with a throw of 117 feet.
For Bruins coach Kirby Henderson, the championship is a credit to his squad’s teamwork and scrappiness.
“These girls have that fight in them,” he said. “They don’t like to see anybody pass them.
“It’s been great to see these girls work and what it’s shown younger girls. Some of them have already mentioned a three-peat, so I’m excited to see how hard they work for it.”
For the boys, Logan Tullis placed third in the 300 hurdles and fourth in the 110 hurdles. Tullis did not finish in the high jump. Hunter Jordan finished eighth in the 200.
Brysen Harris finished third in the high jump.
The Bruins’ 4x400 team (Jordan, Kyler Parker, Tullis and Harris) placed fourth.