Something special was Bruin at Jeffco Stadium in Lakewood on Friday.
Cedaredge’s girls won both Class 2A the 800-meter medley relay and 4x200 relay titles on the second day of the State Track & Field Championships. With 34 points, Cedaredge enters today with a 7.5-point lead over second-place Wray for the girls state team title.
The Bruins began the day with the medley title, crossing the finish line in 1 minute, 52.55 seconds. Hotchkiss (1:55.12), featuring Adair Ela, Cece Houseweart, Lottie Hollembeak and Kacie McCollum, placed third behind Hayden (1:54.87). Paonia (1:56.53) and Rangely (1:56.56) were eighth and ninth, respectively.
“Winning state for the medley was just a magnificent experience, just to work together as a team,” said Baylee Harris, one of the two seniors on the medley relay team. “We all have come so far. Honestly, we couldn’t have done it without each other. I’m so thankful to be a part of this team. God is the main reason we did that. It was definitely a huge experience and something I’ll never forget.”
The other graduate on the medley relay team, Kimmy Milholland, got to go out on top in her final prep sports event.
“I’m just so proud of my teammates,” Milholland said. “We’ve worked so hard this year. I know, with COVID, it’s been crazy, and I’m just so very proud and it feels great to be going out as a senior with this group of girls.”
Kylee Terry, meanwhile, is on the opposite end of the experience spectrum on the medley relay squad after her freshman season was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Going into this, I was a little nervous because I’m like the youngest person here, and that’s a little nerve-wracking because I’m basically a (freshman), but I’m just so proud of my teammates and our handoffs,” Terry said. “We’ve been working really hard on them and we had some changes, but we overcame them. We’ve been praying all week and it just all paid off. God is so good and he was with us the whole time. I’m proud of who we are and where we come from.”
Junior Bailey Nelson will become the Bruins’ go-to senior leader for relays next year. After her state-winning experience, she feels more than ready to take on that responsibility.
However, Friday wasn’t about her upcoming senior season. It was about her triumph as a junior.
“I’m very thankful to have this team with me and to compete with them in the medley,” Nelson said. “I’m so proud of each and every one of them for doing their part and helping us win state. I’m just proud of every one of us and so excited that we won it. I’m excited to go and run with them again.”
Later in the day, Nelson, Harris and Terry claimed another state title, joined this time by senior Kammie Henderson, in the 4x200 relay. They finished in 1:49.62, edging Hoehne (1:49.87). Paonia (1:51.27) and Hotchkiss (1:51.41) were sixth and eighth, respectively.
The Bruins’ 4x200 relay unit has been a consistently dominant force all season thanks to its cohesion.
“It feels really amazing,” Henderson said. “We all just really genuinely like each other. We’re great friends outside of track and I feel like that transfers to the teammate aspect. We’re all there to cheer each other on.”
With one day of competition to go, the Bruins girls are in leading position for a team title.
“I feel really great about it,” Henderson said. “It’s just great that we can all collaborate to make the team title a possibility. I’m really proud of all of our girls.”
Delta graduate Keely Porter earned a podium place, finishing third in the 3A shot put at 38 feet, 3.75 inches, behind Lamar’s Alexandria Tice (40-5.25) and Coal Ridge’s Taylor Wiescamp.
In other 3A results, Rifle’s Josh Straw took fifth in the boys pole vault (11 feet) and Daniel Carreon took 15th in the boys triple jump (37-7.5). Delta’s Raelee McCurdy was fifth in the girls long jump (15-7.5) and the Panthers’ 4x200 team, featuring McCurdy, Kaelynn Porter, Jessica Dexter and Marcy Schaal, placed sixth (1:49.78).
In 2A, Olathe’s Naomi Kamperman finished fourth in the girls 800 run (2:27.67). Rangely’s Mary Scoggins was sixth (2:28.89) and Cedaredge’s Ellison Black was eighth (2:29.44). In the boys 800, Paonia’s Alejandro Garcia, Rangely’s Andre Dorris and Grand Valley’s Kade Sackett took 15th, 16th and 17th, respectively.
In the boys shot put, Cedaredge’s Cris Alejandre was fifth (43-9.75), Meeker’s Zach Eskelson was eighth (41-11), Hotchkiss’ Christian Matus (41-0.5) and Markem Buzzell (40-1) were respectively 10th and 13th, Cedaredge’s Blake Tullis was 14th (39-10.5), and Meeker’s Zagar Brown was 15th (38-10.25).
In girls discus, Paonia’s Lauryn Kiefer took third place (107-9), followed by fifth-place Elizabeth Brooks of Cedaredge (105-2), sixth-place Hailey Knowles of Meeker (101-6), 10th-place Rylee Allred of Rangely (93-2) and 16th-place Meloni Miller of Plateau Valley (84-7). Hotchkiss’ boys 4x200 team, made up of Micah Defield, Oliver Mendoza, Hayden Moreno and Blaine Peebles, took seventh.