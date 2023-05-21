LAKEWOOD — Kirby Henderson is the first person to tell you that high school sports are about the kids. The Cedaredge High School track coach has spent 23 seasons leading the program, guiding 15 to individual state championships alongside several championship relays. He saw the girls squad win back-to-back titles in 2021 and 2022, and the boys securing the team victory in 2016 and 2017.

After more than two decades, Henderson will not be at the helm next season. He’ll still be teaching and likely won’t stay away from athletics entirely, but he said it’ll be good to breathe some new life into the program.