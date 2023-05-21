LAKEWOOD — Kirby Henderson is the first person to tell you that high school sports are about the kids. The Cedaredge High School track coach has spent 23 seasons leading the program, guiding 15 to individual state championships alongside several championship relays. He saw the girls squad win back-to-back titles in 2021 and 2022, and the boys securing the team victory in 2016 and 2017.
After more than two decades, Henderson will not be at the helm next season. He’ll still be teaching and likely won’t stay away from athletics entirely, but he said it’ll be good to breathe some new life into the program.
“It’s definitely not the focus because the kids deserve the focus,” the coach said. “But it’s a decision I made back in January and I’m excited. I’m still going to teach and be around it, but I just won’t be the head coach anymore. It’s time to pass that to somebody new.”
While Henderson kept a low profile, his athletes most definitely did not. Logan Tullis, with bright blonde hair, was the clear victor in the 300-meter hurdles during the final day of the Colorado High School Track and Field Championships.
When he turned the final corner during the race, there was a general lull in the crowd. A fan could clearly be heard yelling “he got him” and Tullis most certainly did, turning on the gas through the final 100 meters to secure the top spot on the podium. He clocked in at 40.19 seconds, more than a half-second ahead of the next closest finisher.
Tullis was also victorious in the tall hurdles, notching a time of 15.32 in the 110-meter race to earn another gold medal. He was also part of the 400-meter relay team that placed sixth, joined by Kade Henderson, Kevin Barron and Luke Maxey.
On the girls side, the Bruins finished third in the team standings with a variety of strong individual performances on the final day.
Elizabeth Brooks continued her regular-season dominance by winning a state title with a heave of 38 feet, 9-1/4 inches to win the shot put.
Kylee Terry placed second in the 100 with a time of 12.44 and was third in the 200 at 25.55.
Sinkay also finished eighth in the 100 hurdles with a time of 16.66.
The 4x100 relay team of Kacey Walck, Kayla Mitchell, Sinkay and Shaelyn Hunsberger also took eighth.
The 4x400 relay team of Hailey Hayes-Pursley, Mitchell, Terry and Hunsberger took fourth.
In other finals Saturday:
FRUITA MONUMENT
Luka Knott finished second in the discus with 123 feet, 9 inches.
CENTRAL
Cash Walker finished 14th in the shot put.
GRAND JUNCTION
Atahlia Mills finished the girls 100-meter hurdles in 15.37 seconds for fourth place and also finished sixth in the triple jump.
William Wharton finished fifth in the shot put with a toss of 51 feet, 11 inches. Evan Pipkin finished 13th in the triple jump.
CAPROCK ACADEMY
Grace Grossman placed sixth in the girls 1,600 run with a time of 5:32.53.
Class 4A
Montrose’s Bohdan Walchle finished seventh in the boys 400 dash. Trevor Hill finished 11th in the shot put.
Class 3A
Delta’s girls 4x400 relay team finished fifth. John Dexter finished 13th in the boys 1,600 run.
Rifle’s Rylan Petree finished ninth in the girls 400 dash.
Class 2A
Plateau Valley’s Genevieve Hill finished 15th in the girls 1,600. The boys 4x100 relay team finished eighth.
Grand Valley’s girls 4x400 relay team took sixth and the boys 4x100 relay team finished ninth.
Class 1A
De Beque’s Scottie Vines placed second in the long jump.
Lisa Sutherland of Nucla captured the 100 hurdles title in 15.96 seconds.