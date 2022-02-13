Cedaredge came into its regional tournament as the third-ranked team in Class 2A with Wray right ahead as the second-ranked team.
The two schools both competed at the Region 3 Tournament at Sterling on Saturday with Wray winning the team title over the Bruins 285.5-235.5.
The Bruins had a strong showing, winning five regional titles and qualifying 12 wrestlers for the state tournament, which begins Thursday at Ball Arena in Denver.
Cedaredge was led by Lane Hunsberger, who won the 126-pound regional title. The senior is going for his second straight state title.
Tel Geyer (106), Tayton Nelson (126), Ty Walck (170) and Jory Hoerr (195) also won regional titles for the Bruins.
Wray had four regional champions and also qualified 12 for state.
Meeker competed in the Region 2 Tournament in Del Norte and also qualified 12 wrestlers for state.
Ty Goedert and Judd Harvey won regional titles for the Cowboys at 132 and 220 pounds, respectively.
In the marquee match of the tournament at 152 pounds, Meeker’s Connor Blunt, ranked No. 2, lost a 4-2 decision in the title match to No. 1-ranked Eyan Chavez of Centauri.
Centauri, which is ranked No. 1 in Class 2A, won the title over Meeker 235.5-202.
Centauri qualified 10 wrestlers and had six regional champions.
The rest of the 2A Western Slope schools competed in Buena Vista in the Region 1 Tournament.
The host school won the team title with 218 points with Hayden (189.5) second and North Fork third (172).
In its first season with the combined Paonia-Hotchkiss teams, North Fork will send nine wrestlers to the state tournament.
Junior Malachi Deck won a regional title at 220 pounds with a first-period pin for the Miners.
Norwood had two regional champions, seniors Jarret Sinks at 138 and Brayden Magallon at 160.
Rangely also won two regional titles: Zane Varner (152) and Byron Mackay (285).
Palisade, competing at the 4A Region 2 tournament in Colorado Springs, had two wrestlers win regional titles and will send eight to state.
Keyton Young (138) and Phallen Salvati (152) both won a title. They’ll be joined at state by Tyrus Despain (120), Judah Guajardo (132), Maddox Caster (160), Dawson David (182), Angelo Guarente (220) and Caleb Casto (285).
Young earned a bye to open the tournament, then pinned his first opponent. In the semifinals, he beat Standley Lake’s Sampson McClung in an 8-1 decision. Young then beat Thomas Velasquez in a 9-1 major decision.
Salvati pinned his first opponent in 29 seconds, and then beat Denver South’s Gage Marchiano in the semifinals with a 10-2 major decision. In the finals, Salvati beat Andrew Morris of Mesa Ridge in a nailbiting 7-6 decision.
Despain finished second but nearly won a 2-1 decision in the finals against Frankie Gallegos of Mesa Ridge.
Caster and Guarente finished third and Casto and Guajardo finished fourth.
Palisade finished fourth as a team.
Grand Junction is sending seven wrestlers to the state tournament after a strong showing at the 5A Region 1 Tournament in Aurora.
Murphy Harris (113), Andrew Leyba (126), Colton Romero (132), Peyton Harris (138), Able Martinez (145), Cale Moore (152) and Micah Kenney (160) all qualified.
Leyba and Martinez finished second, Murphy Harris, Peyton Harris, Kenney and Moore were third and Romero was fourth.
Leyba pinned his first two opponents each within a minute of the opening whistle before being pinned by Pomona’s Jakob Romero in 45 seconds in the title match. Martinez won his first two matches by a quick pin and a 10-0 major decision. He also lost to a Pomona wrestler, losing to Josiah Parsons 7-3.
The third-place finishers all won by decision. Romero lost his third-place match but won his wrestleback.
Grand Junction finished third as a team.
JohnPaul Espinoza stole the show for Central at the 4A Region 4 Tournament at Cheyenne Mountain.
Espinoza, a freshman at 106, was the lone Warrior to make his championship match.
He is one of nine Central wrestlers headed to state. Joining him are Dominik Ortiz (113), Hassin Maynes (120), William Dean (132), Dagen Harris (138), Ayden Wiseman (145), Devin Hickey (160), Tyler Ziek (170) and Javian Hernandez (220).
Espinoza pinned his first two opponents, but lost 6-4 to Gabe Hall from Thompson Valley in the title match.
Maynes, Dean, Hickey and Wiseman finished third. Ortiz, Harris, Ziek and Hernandez finished fourth after their wrestleback matches were declared no contests.
Central finished fourth as a team.
Girls Basketball
Defense again led the way for the Fruita Monument girls.
The Wildcats defense host Durango to only four points in the fourth quarter of a 47-28 victory.
Fruita Monument (19-3, 7-0 Southwestern League) limited reigning SWL player of the year Mason Rowland to only eight points. Durango (13-7, 3-4) scored 11 points in the first and third quarters, but only two in the second quarter and four in the fourth. Fruita scored at least 15 points in each of the final three quarters.
Kylie Wells led Fruita with 14 points and Savanna Turner scored seven.
Boys basketball
Free-throw woes doomed Fruita in a 49-47 loss at Durango.
The Wildcats (10-11, 2-4) led entering the final quarter. In the first half, the defense allowed only 16 points. The Demons upped that total to 33 in the final two, though.
Durango (9-11, 3-4) was buoyed by senior Anthony Flint, who scored 11 points in the fourth quarter and 24 overall. Durango was 12 of 13 from the free-throw line, while Fruita was 2 of 8.
Skylar Johnson led Fruita with nine points and Carson Hollingshead had seven.