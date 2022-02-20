Lane Hunsberger is going out a champion.
The senior from Cedaredge won the 126-pound title at the state wrestling tournament at Ball Arena in Denver on Saturday.
Hunsberger clinched his second title in as many seasons with a 15-2 major decision over Dolores Huerta’s Daniel Apodaca.
“I’ve been working toward this for so long. I just had to keep everything in my toolbox and wrestle my way,” Hunsberger said. “It’s so exciting to know that all of that work has finally paid off.”
When the referee blew his whistle to signal the end of the match, Hunsberger played true to his reputation and only celebrated after doing everything he was supposed to do. Hunsberger removed his ankle band, shook hands with his opponent and his opponent’s coaches, then reported to the scorer’s table. Finally, Hunsberger ran to his coaches, jumped and bear-hugged them like a child.
Hunsberger got to the championship match by pinning two of his four opponents.
He opened the tournament by pinning Ellicott’s Cameron Natelli in 1 minutes 19 seconds. In the quarterfinals, Hunsberger faced his closest match against Crowley County’s Dillion Buford. Up 5-2, Hunsberger allowed a one-point escape and was taken down with 13 seconds left. But with only four seconds on the clock, Hunsberger scored an escape to secure the win. In the semifinals, he pinned Rocky Ford’s Benny Carlo Gonzales in 3:59.
In the title match, Hunsberger stayed measured and opened with a two-point takedown before Apodaca responded with a reversal.
“I took him down pretty quickly and felt confident, then I gave up that reversal and had to get back into the lead,” Hunsberger said. “Once I did that, I just kept scoring and scoring and scoring and that’s when I knew I had him. I broke him.”
The win means Hunsberger joins Trey Geyer on the list of recent multi-title Bruins who have helped revitalize the program.
The Bruins had six more wrestlers place. Tel Geyer (138) and Ty Walck (170) both finished second. Tayton Nelson (126) scored a 7-3 decision over Centauri’s Mario Vigil to finish third. Jory Hoerr (195) also finished third after pinning Highland’s Ian Sittner in 2:18. Tel Geyer (106) finished fourth after he was pinned by Dolores Huerta’s Al Jaramillo in 1:59 in the third-place match. Owen Powers finished fifth because the match was forfeited.
Hunsberger said he loves his teammates and the Cedaredge program, and he’s grateful for everything both have given him.
He wants to leave one piece of advice for any aspiring wrestlers.
“You have to do the extra work to be great, you have to put in the extra time and practice. Everyone says it but it’s true, that’s what it takes,” Hunsberger said. “Do what you do and don’t worry about the other guy.”
Elsewhere in 2A
Six Meeker wrestlers reached the podium. Sophomore Judd Harvey pinned Akron’s Xavier Livesay in 3:39 to take home the 220-pound title. Trae Kennedy (106) and Connor Blunt (152) both finished second. The Cowboys’ third-place finisher was Brendan Clatterbaugh (182). Tanner Musser (285) won the fifth-place match when he pinned Trinidad’s Jake Trujillo in 1:35. Cade Blunt (160) and Kelton Turner (170) finished sixth.
North Fork’s Justin Mattison (170) finished fifth after Turner forfeited.
Silvano Alejandro (132) was the lone Olathe wrestler to place. He pinned Holly’s Daunte Maldonado in 2:28 in the fifth-place match.
Montrose’s Dmarin Lopez won his first state title, winning a 9-7 sudden victory in the Class 4A 285-pound title match.
Cardenas makes history
Pomona’s Daniel Cardenas (152) solidified his legend by becoming the 30th four-time champion in Colorado history.
Cardenas pinned Douglas County’s Justin Kelchen in 3:33 to join the esteemed club. After the referee smacked the mat to signal the win, Cardenas held up four fingers and made laps around the mat flashing his fingers to the thousands of fans in the stands.
Cardenas, considered to be the best wrestler in the state and among the best nationally, will wrestle for Stanford in college.