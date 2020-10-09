HIGHLANDS RANCH — It was quick, efficient, thorough and sweet … very, very sweet.
Central took down host Rock Canyon 1-0 on Thursday in the Class 5A quarterfinals in a masterful performance by pitcher Kennedy Vis, timely hitting by Mya Murdock and Sidona Johnston, and stellar defense against a team that was 37-2 over the past two seasons, had been hitting .428 and scored 218 runs in 17 games this season.
The Warriors (15-3), who lost to the Jaguars 3-0 earlier this season, have won nine straight games and will meet Fossil Ridge, which outlasted Smoky Hill 2-1 in 8 innings, in Saturday’s semifinals at Aurora Sports Park. It will be Central’s second trip to the state semifinals in the past three years. In 2018, the Warriors lost 8-3 to Legend, which went on to win its second straight title.
Color the Warriors as elated.
“This is really cool,” Vis, a junior, said.
Twelve-year Warriors coach Scott Else said “Kennedy did an awesome job. We played good defense, had just the one miscue, but it didn’t hurt.”
Tight? This one was tighter than the traffic on nearby C-470 during rush hour. The game had a total of six base runners, there were 16 strikeouts and only three hits.
Competing against a Jaguars battery of pitcher Anna Reimers (headed to Cal-Berkeley) and Katie Dack (Texas A&M), one of Colorado’s best in recent seasons, the Warriors had only one of their 18 batters reach base as Vis was hit by a pitch in the fifth.
However, with two outs in the sixth, Murdock laced a double to center field and Johnston, one pitch after just missing an opposite-field double down the left-field line, hit one sharply to the hole at shortstop that wasn’t handled and reached the outfield. Murdock scored and Central smelled the semifinals.
Murdock said she “just felt the power from my teammates and I got that double. I had faith in Sidona and I knew I would score.”
“I just had to get the ball in play and made (the Jaguars try to) make the out,” Johnston said.
They didn’t and Vis capped her performance in style by retiring the final 13 Jaguars (16-2) in order. She also pitched out of trouble in the third after a two-out walk, a single and an error at third base.
Overall, she struck out six, induced weak popups and flares by the bunch, and also benefited on a good play on a deep fly to left by Katelyn Clementson to open the sixth.
There were no complaint from Rock Canyon head coach Mike DeSimone, who said “it was a great high-school softball game. And it should be won like that. Kudos (to the Warriors) for doing a great job and being prepared, and executing their game plan. I wish them well.”
Else, a businessman, said his business will have to wait.
“Anything can happen here,” he said. “We know we’re one of the best defensive teams in the state and our pitchers are on right now.”
“I knew we could do it,” Wis said. “This team is awesome when we work together.”