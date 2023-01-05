Central’s Hassin Maynes, above, takes Lakewood’s Zander DeCianne to the mat Wednesday night in the 132-pound match at Fruita Monument. Maynes pinned DeCianne and also had a key pin in the Warriors’ 39-35 victory over Fruita Monument. The Wildcats’ Trent Target, below controlling Lakewood’s Vincent Martinez, had a key win against Central. Central’s J.P Espinoza, bottom left, lost his match against Lakewood, but pinned Fruita’s Braxton Stewart in the main event.
Central and Fruita Monument will likely always be rivals on the mat.
But this year’s rivalry has a little more spice to it since the Wildcats are ranked fourth in Class 5A and the Warriors ninth, according to On the Mat. The throwdown between the two top-10 teams was the main event at Wednesday’s triangular at Fruita. Central topped Fruita 39-35 and also beat Lakewood 51-28. Fruita beat Lakewood 57-24.
The Wildcats return most of a team that sent 11 wrestlers to state last season.
Central, meanwhile, has seen continued development of its wrestlers. Nine Warriors are ranked in the latest On the Mat rankings.
“They’re tough, they’re gritty,” Fruita coach Lucas Archuleta said of Central before the match. “It’s good to have them here because it makes everyone out here better.”
The match started at 157 pounds between Fruita’s Dylan Chelewski and Central’s Amtarros Vargas.
Fruita dominated the upper weights and built an 18-6 lead, only losing at 190 because it had no wrestler at that weight.
One of the Wildcats’ most-electrifying wins was Trent Target’s 5-3 decision at 165 over Devin Hickey, who was ranked No. 4.
Target is back on the mat after spending most of last season injured.
“I’m growing to love the sport. I missed it a lot, just on the sidelines wishing I was out there,” he said.
Target scored an early takedown and had a 3-1 lead in the final period. But Hickey slammed Target onto the mat for a takedown and tied the score with nine seconds left. But just moments into extra time, Target scored a takedown for the 5-3 win.
“Devin just grinds out, it’s good to see him train like that. He’s a really good wrestler and I’m really good friends with him,” Target said.
Central won the 285-pound match 6-3, which ignited a run where Central won four of the next five matches — including Elijah Hernandez, ranked No. 5 at 106, pinning Fruita’s Noah Wooten.
Hernandez said these rivalry matches mean a lot to both teams, and thinks Central has improved a lot. He said the Warriors who qualified for state last year used that experience to improve themselves and their teammates. Hernandez singled out Javian Hernandez, who did not wrestle Wednesday, as someone who has gone that extra mile to improve.
“That makes me want to be like him — to be more motivated, to be more dedicated,” Elijah Hernandez said.
Central led 33-24 when Fruita crawled back to a 35-33 thanks to a major decision from Will Stewart at 137 and an Orrin Mease pin at 144.
Dagen Harris and Bryce Nixon squared off to end the dual at 150. The two went back and forth before Harris quickly took command and scored a pin that ignited the Central crowd on one end of the gym and silenced the Fruita crowd on the other.
Clint Trujillo, Central’s coach, has seen this group mature and improve. He sees them growing closer, in turn, benefits them on the mat.
“They care more about their teammates. I stress to them, ‘What are you doing to make your teammates better today?’” Trujillo said. “They all care about each other. They had a Christmas party, they go on hikes together, they’ve done a lot of things outside of wrestling to grow closer.”
Montrose 60, Grand Junction 18: The Tigers’ Murphy Harris (120) and Colton Romero (138) both pinned their opponents, but the Red Hawks won nine of their 11 matches by pin.