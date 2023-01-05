Central and Fruita Monument will likely always be rivals on the mat.

But this year’s rivalry has a little more spice to it since the Wildcats are ranked fourth in Class 5A and the Warriors ninth, according to On the Mat. The throwdown between the two top-10 teams was the main event at Wednesday’s triangular at Fruita. Central topped Fruita 39-35 and also beat Lakewood 51-28. Fruita beat Lakewood 57-24.