No more health and safety protocols, the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series returned to the “new normal” in May, with a new-look stadium, full seats and a championship team that’s no stranger to dogpiling.

Central Arizona won its second JUCO World Series title since 2019 — the Vaqueros have played for the past three championships, losing in 2021 after the 2020 tournament was canceled — defeating Cowley (Kansas) College 4-2.