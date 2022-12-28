Central Arizona’s Chase Valentine cries tears of joy after his team beat Cowley (Kansas) College 4-2 to win the 2022 Alpine Bank Junior College World Series title. Vaqueros slugger Kiko Romero, below, was named JUCO MVP.
No more health and safety protocols, the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series returned to the “new normal” in May, with a new-look stadium, full seats and a championship team that’s no stranger to dogpiling.
Central Arizona won its second JUCO World Series title since 2019 — the Vaqueros have played for the past three championships, losing in 2021 after the 2020 tournament was canceled — defeating Cowley (Kansas) College 4-2.
“It’s not easy,” Central Arizona coach Anthony Gilich said afterward. “You know, you have teams gunning for you all year and you come through 10 elimination games, survived them all somehow and go through a who’s who of junior college baseball. Just an unbelievable ride.”
Fans settled into the new seating, with individual stadium seats behind home plate and new bleachers down the third-base line, and the brightly lit concourse behind those seats was more fan-friendly, with more room to walk to and from their seats, more space for food vendors.
Despite the internet at the stadium crashing on opening morning as several fans were trying to purchase tickets, which is now a completely on-line process, ticket sales were “astronomical” for the event, said Jamie Hamilton, the tournament director.
Central Arizona wasn’t the favorite to win the title, entering as the No. 6 seed, and then lost its first game of the tournament. The club that treats every game as Game 7, even in the fall, had to win four elimination games to get to championship night.
The Vaqueros used the experience of losing the 2021 title game to McLennan (Texas) Community College. Shane Spencer, who was the losing pitcher in the ‘21 championship, started despite throwing the final two innings the night before, a 5-4 thriller over top-seeded Walters State (Tennessee). He threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing two runs, one in each of the first two innings, on nine hits. He struck out five.
Tournament MVP Kiko Romero caught the final out at first base. Romero hit .407 with six home runs, tying a tournament record, and led the field with 11 RBI. He hit three home runs in one game, which tied another tournament record.
“I’m never going to forget that,” Romero said of recording the final out. “I blacked out there for a sec but now I remember it, it’s come back to me. I’m never forgetting it.”
A few weeks after the tournament, two longtime junior college coaches with national championships on their resumes were hired by NCAA Division I programs.
Marc Rardin, who won three titles with Iowa Western Community College (2010, 2012, 2014), was hired by Western Kentucky University, and quickly hired the head coach of one of his district rivals, Rob Fournier of Wabash Valley (Illinois) as an assistant coach.
Mitch Thompson, who led McLennan to the 2021 title, was hired by his alma mater, taking over as Baylor’s head coach. A bonus to that job — Thompson didn’t have to move, since McLennan is also in Waco, Texas.
Taking Rardin’s place at Iowa Western is former Yavapai (Arizona) College head coach Ryan Cougill, with Tyler Johnson promoted from assistant coach to head coach at McLennan and Aaron Biddle promoted from assistant to head coach at Wabash Valley.