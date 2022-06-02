Hail — no.
Not this time.
In a rematch of Sunday’s hail-halted, weather-delayed first-round game, Central Arizona continued its torrid hitting Wednesday afternoon, adding stellar starting pitching and lights-out relief to eliminate Crowder College (Missouri) from the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series.
Unlike Sunday’s weather smorgasbord, Wednesday provided a classic, sun-drenched backdrop at Suplizio Field for the 11-3 power play by the Vaqueros, who avenged a 5-4, 10-inning loss to Crowder in the first round of the 2022 JUCO World Series.
This time, the metal-bat loving Vaqueros amassed 15 hits, including six no-doubt home runs in the elimination victory.
Central Arizona’s Kiko Romero connected for three home runs, tying a JUCO record for long balls in a game.
“That’s a first,” Romero said of his three-home run game. “Any pitch out over the plate, I’m seeing really good right now.”
Romero, considered one of the top prospects among junior college players, crushed his first home run over the scoreboard in right-center field in the fifth inning after Crowder had cut the Central Arizona lead to 3-2.
His second home run came in the sixth inning.
One inning later, Romero’s third home run of the game finished the walk-off victory by the run-rule in the seventh inning. He drove in four runs for the Vaqueros.
Central Arizona teammate and designated hitter Dusty Garcia also drove in four runs with a pair of home runs and an RBI single.
“I was just trying to look for something to put in play,” Garcia said simply.
He found what he was looking for in the first inning when his RBI single helped the Vaqueros to a quick 2-0 lead.
His home runs followed in the fifth and sixth innings.
Ryan Ball also went deep for the Vaqueros and teammate Logan Valencia mashed two doubles in the win.
“That’s the best lineup in this tournament, one through nine,” Crowder head coach Travis Lallemand said. “They showed what they can do offensively.”
Lallemand said he was proud of the way his Roughriders competed. But he reserved special praise for Central Arizona and coach Anthony Gilich.
“Hats off to them,” Lallemand said. “They’re a tremendous club. They battle with two strikes. They are tough outs, and they have game-changing power.
“Obviously, Romero is one of the best players in the country. And … he showed it against us.”
Romero, who was a standout at first base for Central Arizona last year, moved to the outfield this season.
Central Arizona associate head coach Joe Perez said Romero’s unique skills are extremely valuable.
“He’s a versatile guy, and that helps us,” he said. “He can move all over the field. He’s a leader on the field, too. The guys follow him.”
Crowder College (54-13-1, 1-2 JUCO) was coming off a tough, 13-12 late-night loss to Wabash Valley (Illinois) on Tuesday.
Crowder catcher Adamo Stornello, who hit the game-winning, walk-off home run for the Roughriders in the first-round win over Central Arizona, added another home run Wednesday as he drove in two runs.
Landrey Wilkerson also homered for Crowder, which was making its second consecutive appearance in Grand Junction.
The Vaqueros’ early lead provided a valuable boost, according to Central Arizona starting pitcher Tyson Heaton.
“Getting the offense going right away made it so much easier,” Heaton said. “From the start, it was pretty easy to get comfortable. I had good defense behind me.”
Heaton allowed only six hits and three runs in his six innings of work against the Roughriders. He struck out six — five looking.
Heaton also credited the play of catcher Trey Newman.
“He’s a trooper,” said Heaton, who walked only one.
Central Arizona reliever Drew Sommers pitched a perfect seventh inning, striking out three consecutive Crowder hitters.
Crowder, in all, used five different pitchers against the Vaqueros.
“It was a really great game,” said Gilich, who coached Central Arizona to the JUCO title in 2019. The Vaqueros were runners-up last year. “Out here in Grand Junction, it’s volatile. Runs can come quick.”
The Vaqueros scored eight times in the final three innings.
“We knew they were going to be tough to beat,” Gilich said. “They have an unbelievable club.”
But the Vaqueros also used the momentum from Tuesday’s 16-4 elimination victory over San Jacinto (Texas).
“That’s seven elimination games in a row,” Gilich said, tracing the team’s pressure-packed path to Grand Junction and two more elimination games at Suplizio Field. “We’ll try to make it eight in a row tomorrow.”
Central Arizona (56-13, 2-1 JUCO) advances to another elimination showdown at 3 p.m. today against the loser of Wednesday night’s game between Walters State (Tennessee) and Wabash Valley.