“My name is Matt Wilkinson and my favorite baseball player is Clayton Kershaw.”
Matt Wilkinson remembers filming that.
He was just 12 years old and a pitcher on team Canada in the 2015 Little League World Series (LLWS). After being introduced to the baseball world, the kid from British Columbia struck out 16 batters. The gem of a performance captured the eyes of viewers around the globe.
Seven years later, he’s a key member of the bullpen on a Central Arizona College team that had high aspirations in the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series.
“(The LLWS) was definitely a cool experience, it was like a dream come true,” Wilkinson said during Central Arizona’s Monday batting practice. “It felt like more than a game for the first couple of weeks. Leading up to the tournament, you had to do ESPN interviews, all of those walkup things. I loved it because it was something that I wanted to do since I was eight.”
Wilkinson has been playing baseball since he was a little kid. His father and brother both played in college, and he has loved the sport since first putting on a glove.
During the LLWS, Wilkinson was a two-way player. In his lone start against Mexico, Wilkinson allowed just two hits and no runs in five innings, but Mexico won 1-0. Wilkinson didn’t register a hit in the series, either.
Wilkinson grew up in British Columbia but played baseball outside of Seattle for better competition.
“I hit but I wasn’t too good, if I’m being honest. I just tried to hit bombs and I wasn’t too good at that,” Wilkinson said. “I gave that up when I was about 16 and that’s when I started getting really good at pitching.”
After high school, Wilkinson committed to the University of Washington but had to decommit.
That’s when Central Arizona coach Anthony Gilich came calling.
“We’ve seen him for a while in the summer ball circuit and knew about him for a long time. He was actually supposed to be on our team last year, but he couldn’t join because of COVID-19 travel restrictions,” Gilich said. “He’s a lovable guy and a fun guy to be around. As a performer, he’s just a good pitcher.”
Wilkinson is listed at 6-foot-1, 265 pounds and defies the stereotype that a big pitcher needs to throw hard. In Central Arizona’s first JUCO game against Crowder College (Missouri) topped out at 88 mph, and the shifty lefty put movement on offspeed pitches that hovered in the low-80s.
He took over for the Vaqueros after a two and a half hour weather delay and pitched well before he hung one pitch over the plate too long and was repaid with a walkoff home run.
Despite the ending, Wilkinson is still integral to the team. He is 5-2 this season with a 2.11 ERA, and has 78 strikeouts in 47 innings.
“His ability to get guys to swing and miss, and gets a lot of strikeouts despite not throwing too hard,” Gilich said.
Wilkinson is happy to be on the squad and is determined to help bring Central Arizona glory.
The Vaqueros’ bounce back attempt in the losers’ bracket begins today at 11 a.m. against San Jacinto College-North (Texas).
“I see baseball as something I love and as a job. I hope to be doing this as a job. And if not, I’m just going to do this for the next three or four years, enjoy it and then go from there,” he said. “This team is really close and that’s really important. I think we’re about to do something special that not a lot of teams have done before.”