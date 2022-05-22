Central Arizona College knows what it takes to win a title at the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series.
In order to win the championship at Suplizio Field, however, you first have win a District title. The sixth-ranked Vaqueros entered Saturday knowing one loss to No. 11 Salt Lake Community College (Utah) would send them home.
In the first championship game of the West District tournament, Central Arizona — which has won three JUCO crowns, most recently in 2019 — led most of the game before the Bruins tied it 2-2 in the bottom of the seventh.
The Vaqueros scored two runs in the top of the 10th inning to force a winner-take-all game in Jordan, Utah. Central Arizona scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning, with Logan Valencia and Dusty Garcia hitting RBI singles. Salt Lake countered with one run in the second and took a 3-2 lead on Dalton Hodge’s two-run double.
Central Arizona took control in the fifth inning with Ryan Ball leading off with a home run and Kiko Romero giving the Vaqueros the lead for good with a one-out solo shot. With two outs, the next eight batters reached base, producing seven runs. Four runs scored on wild pitches, one scored on a bases-loaded walk and an RBI single and RBI triple capped the nine-run onslaught.
Sam Rochard pitched the final 6 2/3 innings, allowing only one run on four hits with three walks and six strikeouts.
Midwest: No. 2 Wabash Valley College (Illinois) beat South Suburban Community College (Illinois) 11-1 in five innings to advance to another showdown with No. 9 Iowa Western Community College.
A tornado warning pushed the game until 11 a.m. today, with the Reivers needing to win one game to advance to Grand Junction for the first time since 2019. If the Warriors win the first game, the second game will be played at 2 p.m.
South Central: Fifth-ranked Crowder College (Missouri) is undefeated after beating host Delgado Community College (Louisiana) on Friday night. Weather pushed back Saturday’s game with Crowder needing one win to win the title.
If Delgado wins Saturday’s late matchup, the winner-take-all game will be at noon today.