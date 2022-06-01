Central Arizona’s hitters could not wait to get into the batter’s box Tuesday morning at Suplizio Field.
San Jacinto’s pitchers, meanwhile, could not stop the eager Vaqueros’ offensive explosion as Central Arizona pounded out 17 hits en route to a 16-4 elimination victory over the Gators in the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series.
Central Arizona, runner-up at 2021 JUCO, crushed five home runs in the five-inning game, shortened by the 10-run rule.
“I’ve believed in our hitting for a long time,” Central Arizona head coach Anthony Gilich said, adding that the Vaqueros play in a wood-bat league during the regular season in Arizona. “This is only our sixth or seventh game with metal bats all season.”
He said there is a transition from wood to metal, but credited associate head coach Joe Perez with preparing the Vaqueros for their heavy metal hit parade.
“I just tried not to get beat by a heater,” said Central Arizona’s Tyler Griggs, who drove in six runs with four hits, including two home runs. “I had a little problem throughout the year with being late. So the goal today was to be on time.”
He was on time in the first inning with an RBI double to right field as the Vaqueros stunned the Gators with six runs.
Griggs was on time again in the third inning when he homered to right field.
After a single in the fourth, Griggs homered again in the bottom of the fifth — a walk-off grand slam to right field to close the 2022 JUCO book on San Jacinto (45-20, 1-2 JUCO).
The freshman from Rochester, N.Y., said he felt calm, relaxed and confident at the plate — thanks to plenty of adrenaline and a reduction in caffeine.
“Adrenaline is enough,” Griggs said. “I said let’s take it easy on the caffeine.”
Teammate Chase Valentine, the No. 8 hitter in the Central Arizona batting order, also has two home runs in Tuesday’s win over San Jacinto to match his season total.
“I’ve known I’ve been able to do that for a long time, but things weren’t clicking as much during the regular season,” Valentine said.
The switch to metal bats helped his power output, he said.
“I was not trying to do too much,” he said. “I got the right pitches at the right time, and I did damage with them.”
He said his first home run came off a hanging slider. The second came off a 95-plus mph fastball.
Jaylin Rae and Kiko Romero had three hits each for the Vaqueros (55-13, 1-1 JUCO).
Designated hitter Dusty Garcia drove in two more runs for Central Arizona with a pair of hits.
With the Vaqueros racing around the bases every half-inning, freshman pitcher Shane Spencer kept the San Jacinto hitters off balance and off base.
“I was attacking the hitters,” said Spencer, who played high school baseball in Las Vegas. “I go right at them. I’m the type of guy to go out and let it fly.”
Spencer scattered nine hits and four runs over five innings. He struck out three and walked two.
“I like to change speeds, work down in the zone,” said Spencer, who channels a young Tim Lincecum with his long locks and aggressive delivery. “The change-up works well against most hitters.”
He improved to 13-1 on the season with Tuesday’s JUCO victory.
His biggest smile of the day, however, came after an adventuresome fifth inning.
“That had to be the craziest three outs I’ve ever been apart of,” Spencer said.
Griggs, at third base, made a slick pick of a ground ball for the first out.
San Jacinto’s Ben Greer singled to center with one out.
Spencer then enticed Armani Sanchez to hit into a classic 6-4-3 double play to end the inning.
“Defensively, they were making the plays,” San Jacinto head coach Tom Arrington said. “That’s to be commended. I’ve got to tip my hat to them.”
The first defensive gem came in the first inning when Romero made a diving catch of a line derive in right-center field off the bat of Sabin Ceballos.
Arrington also cited Griggs’ defensive play at third base in the fifth inning.
“But we obviously couldn’t stop them from scoring,” he said.
Second baseman Alan Shibley paced the Gators’ offense by driving in three runs on three hits, including a line-drive home run to right field in the third.
“I was mainly trying to see the ball up and trying to drive the ball,” Shibley said.
His coach said Shibley did an excellent job of hitting the fastball and off-speed pitches.
“And he wasn’t over-swinging,” Arrington said.
Central Arizona will return to Suplizio Field for another elimination bracket game at 3 p.m. today. The Vaqueros will play the loser of Tuesday’s night game between Wabash Valley (Illinois) and Crowder (Missouri).