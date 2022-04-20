The Central High School baseball team will turn in one standout victory and follow it up with a frustrating loss or two.
That inconsistency has clouded the Warriors this season and is a root cause for their 6-9 record and 0-3 mark in the Southwestern League.
“We’ve gotta find a more competitive gear. We’ve gotta find more heart and competitiveness,” said coach Chuck Yost. “I believe that has led to our inconsistent play.”
The Warriors’ pitching staff can be reliable.
Rylan Nostrand, a sophomore, is more talented than his 3-3 record and 5.17 ERA indicates. He opened the season with a complete-game shutout and has 35 strikeouts to only seven walks.
Joe Vigil and Jayvin Martinez have also been steady arms, striking out 24 and 15 batters, respectively.
The lineup also has its moments of brilliance.
The Warriors have scored five-plus runs in eight games this season, and score an average of 12.4 runs per win. Four Warriors with at least 20 at-bats have a batting average above .350. Two of the most reliable hitters are senior Luke Brown and junior Kyle Bambino.
Both are hitting .500 this season. Brown is the slugger of the two, notching 13 extra-base hits, and Bambino is the singles hitter.
“Our pitching has been OK. Joey, Jayvin and Ryland are throwing the ball well. And Luke has hit well for us this season,” Yost said. “But we can’t win with just four guys.”
Brown and Bambino provided some highlights in Tuesday’s 9-3 loss to Montrose.
With one on and two out in the top of the fifth, Bambino bopped a blooper to shallow center for a double that scored Kaden Guerrieri. Brown then hit a deep double to drive in Bambino and make it a 7-2 game.
But the Warriors sent four or fewer batters to the plate in four innings against the Indians (10-5, 2-1). The hitters often struggled against Parker Davis’ pitch movement, striking out 12 times and only managing six hits. Tuesday’s loss was the sixth time the Warriors scored three or fewer runs and was their third straight defeat.
‘When we’re on, we can compete with anyone,” Yost said. “We know this is a talented team, we just have to work on battling back and rising to the occasion.”
Girls Soccer
Central 2, Montrose 1: The Warriors (6-4, 2-4 Southwestern League) held the Indians (7-3, 1-3 SWL) scoreless in the first half en route to a season sweep.
Lauryn Spencer and Emily Johnson each scored on assists from Liana Bryant. Jasmine Hernandez had nine saves.
This is the first time since 2009 that Central won both games against Montrose.
Boys Lacrosse
Fourteen different players scored at least one goal and 17 had a least one point in Fruita Monument’s 20-4 victory over Montrose at Canyon View Park.
Tony Farber and Mason Compton both had two goals and two assists and Kaison Stegelemeier, Sawyer Minnick and Jonathan Diedrich all had two goals as the Wildcats (9-0, 6-0 Mountain League) stayed undefeated on the season.
Aspen 7, Grand Junction 6 (2 OT): The Tigers lost a low-scoring heartbreaker on the road against the Skiers.
Grand Junction (6-3) has now lost twice to Aspen (5-3) by a combined two goals.
Girls Golf
Fruita Monument’s Cierra Noetzelmann was the top District 51 finisher at the Lady Bear Classic at Rifle Creek Golf Course.
Noetzelmann finished fourth and helped the Wildcats to a third-place team finish. Montrose had three of the top seventh finishers to win the team title.
Grand Junction’s Stefani Mendez and a Palisade’s Jadyn Mullaney and Ally Seriani tied for 13th.
Girls Tennis
Central only lost one match in it’s 6-1 victory over Montrose — with all of the Warriors’ wins were in straight sets.
No. 2 singles player Sydney Maurer won 6-1, 6-1, No. 3 singles player Alexis Wickham won 6-3, 6-1, the No. 1 doubles team of Jordan Bauer and Tsifira Berger won 6-0, 6-1, the No. 2 doubles team of Caysee Calton and Lenah Anderson won 6-3, 6-2, the No. 3 doubles team of Kenidee Calton and Joey Smith won 6-0, 6-2 and the No. 4 doubles team of Claire Dziwisz and Annabelle Carter won 6-1, 6-0.