Having a young team means you’re going to experience growing pains and use losses as learning opportunities.
That’s what Central High School coach John Sidanycz is keeping in mind as his team recuperates from a 44-11 loss to Centaurus on Saturday in the final game of the Warrior Challenge at Central.
Central (1-2) was only 13 hours removed from a physical win against rival Palisade — in which 47 fouls were called. Sidanycz thinks the workload caught up with his team.
“To do what they did last night, then turn around and play a morning game and expect to play really well was almost impossible,” Sidanycz said. “But I thought we did a lot of good things this weekend.”
Building off Friday night’s momentum, Central’s offense opened the game hot with a 7-2 lead in the first quarter before slowing down. The game was tied 9-9 at the end of the first frame, but Central didn’t score again until Braylen Scott scored from the paint in the fourth quarter.
Although the offense sputtered, Sidanycz said he was impressed by the defensive effort.
“This weekend and even today, I was really impressed with our defense. Usually teams will just fold on the other side of the ball in a game like that,” Sidanycz said. “Even with the score what it was, they played with a lot of heart on defense. I really appreciate that.”
Despite the loss, Sidanycz said games like Saturday’s can be important for a young team’s development. Central has only two seniors on its roster, and Sidanycz said the crop of underclassmen is what brought him back to coaching. He previously coached Central from 2000-04 before returning for the 2018-19 season.
Three players who figure to be key pieces this season are Cam Redding, Eric Marks and Scott.
Redding showed maturity on the court all weekend, at times either rallying the Warriors or calming his teammates down. In addition, the sophomore stuffed the stat sheet
In the Palisade win, Redding scored 14 points and had a pair of steals late in the game.
“Cam brings a competitiveness and fire to our team. He’s only a sophomore and has a ton to learn,” Sidanycz said. “When you have a kid that young and running your team, it bodes well for the next few years.”
Marks is the team’s sharpshooter. He had 14 points Thursday, 22 points Friday and three Saturday.
Then there’s Scott, a reliable scorer down low who defended the post well all weekend.
“Eric knows how to score, he has a nose for the basket. He got better at sharing the ball this weekend, and that gave him more opportunities to score. He’s working on his defense, too,” Sidanycz said. “Braylen doesn’t back down to anyone. He worked really hard in the offseason and has developed his game well. He was worn down a bit battling those big guys this weekend, but he held his own.”
The Centaurus (4-0) loss stung, but the silver lining is that given the team’s age, Sidanycz believes it won’t happen again.
“We’re young, we have a lot of growing to do. We have a chance to grow together and learn how hard it is to play three days in a row. A game like today won’t happen again because the kids now have experienced it before,” Sidanycz said. “All you can do in this situation is get back to practice and improve for next weekend.”
Horizon 62, Grand Junction 32: The Tigers’ offense couldn’t keep pace with the Hawks.
Grand Junction (1-2) scored fewer than 10 points in each quarter, and surrendered its most of the weekend. Reese Skinner led the Tigers with eight points and Jake Stanfield scored seven.
Horizon (3-1) broke the game open in the second and third quarters by outscoring the Tigers by a collective 16 points. Coby Jimenez led the Hawks with 23 points.
Fruita Monument 64, Glenwood Springs 53: An explosive fourth quarter lifted the Wildcats to the first win for coach Jake Higuera.
Fruita and Glenwood Springs were neck and neck through the first three quarters, thanks to a shower of 3-pointers from the Demons (0-3). Unfortunately for Glenwood Springs, the Wildcats (1-2) played their most complete quarter of the weekend when it mattered most.
Down 42-40, the Wildcats opened the fourth quarter with a 16-2 run. Fruita began taking smart shots and overwhelming the Glenwood offense to force turnovers.
Four Wildcats scored in double digits — Joel Lively (16), Skylar Johnson (14), Carson Hollingshead (12) and Daniel Thomason (11).