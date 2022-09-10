Central's Devin Hickey gets rid of a pass as Grand Junction's Logan Siegfried closes in on Friday at Stocker Stadium. Hickey completed 5 of 10 passes for 70 yards and one touchdown in the Warriors' 25-13 victory.
Central's James Montoya tries to break the tackle attempt of Grand Junction's Zavier Chavez on Friday night in the Warriors' 25-13 victory at Stocker Stadium. Montoya clinched Central's win with an interception return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Central's Santana Martinez runs for some of his 115 yards Friday night in the Warriors 25-13 victory over Grand Junction at Stocker Stadium.
Scott Crabtree
Scott Crabtree
Central’s Santana Martinez, 30, tackles Grand Junction quarterback Isaiah Biocic on Friday in the Warriors' 25-13 victory at Stocker Stadium.
Scott Crabtree
Central's Chris Grove, 34, sacks Grand Junction quarterback Isaiah Biocic on Friday night in the Warriors' 25-13 victory at Stocker Stadium.
Scott Crabtree
Scott Crabtree
Central's Cash Walker leaps but can't knock down a passing attempt by Grand Junction's Isaiah Biocic Friday night in the Warriors 25-13 victory at Stocker Stadium.
Scott Crabtree
Central line coach Matt Lane watches the action Friday night in the Warriors' 25-13 victory over Grand Junction. Lane's younger brother, Aiden, is a wide receiver for the Tigers.
Scott Crabtree
Grand Junction wide receiver and safety Aiden Lane prepares to take the field Friday night during the Tigers' 23-15 loss to Central. Lane's older brother, Matt, is the line coach for the Warriors.
Scott Crabtree
Grand Junction coach Landon McKee gives his team some instructions Friday during the Tigers' 23-15 loss to Central at Stocker Stadium.
James Montoya had seen the route before — an out route about 10 yards down field.
Unlike the previous times Grand Junction called the play, though, Montoya stayed facing his man. When quarterback Will Applegate rifled the pass, the Central senior jumped the route and returned the interception 35 yards to clinch the Warriors’ 25-13 win over the Tigers on Friday at Stocker Stadium.
“I wasn’t really opening my hips up towards the receiver and he got away from me quite a bit. I was talking to my coach and he was telling me to open my hips (to see the receiver). During that play, I just keep thinking ‘I need to open my hips towards him, I need to open my hips towards him,’ ” Montoya said. “I see (the wide receiver) look, I peek at the quarterback and see the ball, catch it and take off.”
Central (2-1) didn’t play a clean game, but its defense made sure Grand Junction didn’t either. The Warriors and Tigers combined for six turnovers, but two Central takeaways directly resulted in points. In addition to Montoya's pick-6, Kaden Gray had a scoop and score on a Grand Junction fumble in the third quarter,
That touchdown gave the Warriors a seemingly comfortable 19-0 lead, but the Grand Junction offense flipped its script.
Early in the game, the Tigers (1-2) managed only 34 rushing yards. Applegate came in for relief of Biocic and the Grand Junction coaching staff opened the playbook for him. The sophomore began carving up the Warriors’ stout defense, including connecting on an 83-yard strike to Tanner Roahrig on his second pass.
Applegate connected on a handful deep passes, which opened up the underneath routes, and helped the Tigers score 13 points in the fourth quarter. The first touchdown was on a Noah Watkins run from 1 yard out and the second was when Applegate found Roahrig from 3 yards out. Applegate finished the game 15 of 30 for 249 yards, with the touchdown pass and two interceptions. Roahrig had 133 yards on six catches.
Applegate's passing ability initially posed an issue for Central but the Warriors clamped down and forced the Tigers' quarterback to complete only 2 of 6 for 17 yards and the pick-6 during a crucial stretch late in the game.
“I think the kids just locked in and started to think, ‘OK, so they’re going to run this route combination.’ They had seen it enough times and believed they could stop them,” said Central coach Brandon Milholland. “It doesn’t matter how many times we as coaches tell them what to watch for … they did a good job adjusting.”
Although Central’s offense did struggle at times, it also came through when needed.
The Warriors were driving late in the first half before the offense stalled at the Grand Junction 9-yard line with two minutes on the clock. Milholland sent the field goal unit out before calling a timeout and sending the offense back onto the field instead. Quarterback Devin Hickey, who has been playing with a minor injury since last week’s win over Palisade, threw a back-shoulder pass to Antonio Atencio’s for the touchdown and the first score of the game.
Hickey completed 5 of 10 passes for 70 yards in the win.
“What we’ve learned, including our offensive coaches, is that that we have to open up our playbook a little bit more in order to be victorious. We have to try to get the ball to athletes in space and I think we have some good athletes,” Milholland said. “Devin is throwing the ball well and he has been very accurate with his passes, so that accuracy gives us confidence to open things up.”
Santana Martinez ran for 115 yards on 29 carries and found the end zone in the third quarter. An excellent Montoya punt return set Central up on the Tigers’ half of the field. Then, back-to-back penalties put Central at the Grand Junction 37. Martinez gained 32 yards on two carries before punching it in from the 5.
Martinez, who also had an interception on defense, was impressed with how the Warriors were able to pull out the win.
“We had a rough week of practice, some of us were injured and we weren’t totally prepared for this game, we were 50-50 coming into it. And to come out with a win, I think that shows how much tougher we are,” Martinez said. “I think winning a game like this gives us a lot of confidence.”