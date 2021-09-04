The last time Central High School's football team knocked off Palisade in the WarDog rivalry, the current Warriors were in in preschool — at least the seniors.
It's been since 2007, a 21-14 win, and Friday night's was just as close.
“It was all heart, it was all heart by our kids,” Central coach Brandon Milholland said after the Warriors' hard-fought 12-8 victory over the sixth-ranked Bulldogs at Stocker Stadium. “Oh, my gosh, it was a long time waiting for a win.”
The teams didn't play in 2008 or 2009, and Palisade had won 10 in a row entering Friday's game. They didn't face one another last fall in the COVID-shortened season, and when they were handed the WarDog Trophy by former coach Vern McGee, the Warriors whooped it up and mugged for the camera, flashing Ws with their hands.
“This is a big game for us,” junior defensive back Kaden Gray said. “This is a very big game coming off a rough season. It feels amazing.”
Central (1-1) took advantage of a bad punt and a fumble recovery to set up its two scores, and had a chance to put the game away in the final five minutes. The Warriors drove from their own 12 to inside the 10, throwing only one pass in the 13-play drive, but it was a big one.
Devin Hickey found Cash Walker open over the middle for a 23-yard pickup, but a fumbled exchange on first and goal from the 8 gave Palisade (1-1) one more chance.
Milholland was imploring his players to keep believing, not hang their heads, and the defense picked up the offense.
“Stay in the game, and that we continue to believe in one another and believe in our system,” he said. “And they did, they did that and that's a huge difference from a year ago. Just the character of our kids, the belief in one another, and then obviously the execution.”
Walker, who like many players on both teams plays offense and defense, got a leg cramp during Palisade's final drive and left the game. Parker Haile subbed in and immediately made a big play, stopping Franklin Barks for a 3-yard loss.
“I got a little mad because I made a bad play the last time I was in,” Haile said. “I just put my head in it and made a play. The tight end squeezed and I saw the guard come around and I bounced off him and saw (Barks) running outside and I wrapped up and brought him to the ground.”
On fourth down, Malakhi Espinosa's pass fell incomplete and Central ran out the final 1:57, counting down to celebration time.
“It means a lot,” Haile said. “We haven't beaten Palisade in over 10 years, so yeah, it means a lot. Last year we went 0-7 and it hurt our team. Our team bond wasn't that strong. Now we have a team bond and everyone gets along and we like playing together.”
Offense was hard to come by, with both teams playing lights-out defense against similar running attacks. In fact, there wasn't a first down until the 3:19 mark of the first quarter, when Barks took a toss and picked up 11 yards. Phallen Salvati, who finished with 130 tough yards, ran for 14 more, then Espinosa made a nice fake on a fullback dive and kept the ball around the right side for 21 yards just past midfield.
He then pitched to Barks, who broke a tackle at the 40 and made a bee-line to the end zone for a 47-yard touchdown. Salvati ran in the two-point conversion for an 8-0 lead with 2:10 left in the first quarter.
Central lost a fumble deep in Palisade territory after driving from its own 37 to the Palisade 5, but the defense gave up only four yards, helped out by a holding penalty against Palisade. On fourth down from the 8, Palisade shanked a punt out of bounds at the 20, and Hickey found Justin Blanton over the middle for a 20-yard touchdown on third down. Blanton was hit near the 5 and kept churning, stretching his 6-foot-2 frame just enough to reach into the end zone.
“He really grew up tonight,” Milholland said of his junior quarterback. “He showed some confidence, which we've been waiting for from him. He just missed one (touchdown throw) in the beginning of the second half but he didn't kick himself. He made huge strides, definitely.”
The extra point kick was wide, and Palisade took an 8-6 lead into halftime.
Another lost fumble by the Bulldogs set up the Warriors' go-ahead touchdown after Will Sfat pounced on the loose ball at the 7 as Espinosa was thrown for a 5-yard loss.
Two runs by DJ Winters put Central up 12-8 with 6:30 to play in the third quarter after a run for a 2-point conversion failed.
Palisade nearly regained the lead on the ensuing drive, but Barks couldn't hold onto a pass in the end zone on fourth down. Central ran almost nine minutes off the clock before that fumbled exchange with 4:46 to play.
“I'm just proud of the kids and their character, the way they conducted themselves,” Milholland said. “We hope that just continues to improve. We talked about changing the culture and I feel we took a huge step in that direction tonight.”