The Central High School boys basketball team appeared to have momentum when Eric Macks drilled a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer to trim its deficit to Durango to single digits.
But a sluggish second half sealed the Warriors’ fate in a 49-31 loss at Central on Friday.
“Sometimes it feels like two steps forward one step back, that’s how I feel tonight,” coach John Sidanycz.
Durango opened the game with a 6-0 run and led 12-7 after the first quarter.
The Central (4-9, 0-2 5A/4A Southwestern League) offense woke up in the second quarter thanks to efforts from multiple players. Four players scored in the quarter, including five points each from Santana Martinez and Macks.
Despite being down 28-21 at the break, Central felt like it had the momentum.
Macks and Martinez provided range for the Central offense and Braylen Scott was a reliable scorer and defender down low.
But the Warriors scored only 10 second-half points.
Sidanycz, while frustrated by the loss, did say that there were positives to take from the defeat, namely the defense.
The Warriors have allowed 50 points only once this season and showed that defensive acumen against Durango (6-8, 1-1 SWL)
The Demons’ Anthony Flint scored 14 points in the second quarter but was shut down the rest of the game and the Warriors’ defense did force Durango to get creative on offense. But the Central offense couldn’t respond.
“I think we’re playing really good defense. Flint hit some really tough shots and then we put Rafe Carter on him and he didn’t score outside of that little stretch in the second,” Sidanycz said. ‘Then we had it at a four-point game but we stopped running our offense and suddenly it was a 10, 12 point game. This isn’t how we played our last few games but all we can do is get back at it.”
Montrose 65, Grand Junction 14: Luke Hutto scored 22 points and Trey Reese added 14 as the Indians remained undefeated.
Montrose (15-0, 2-0 SWL) led 18-15 after the first quarter and limited the Tigers to only 13 points in the second and third quarters to pull away.
Reese Skinner scored 11 points to lead the Tigers (11-6, 2-1 SWL).
Palisade 76, Summit 44: Donovan Maestas had a night to remember as his 31 points helped Palisade win its third straight game.
The Bulldogs (6-7, 3-0 Western Slope league) scored 23 points in the first quarter and led 44-20 at halftime. Maestas had 22 points in the first two quarters.
Boys Wrestling
Grand Junction’s Andrew Leyba and Micah Kenney look to add another prestigious title to their collections.
Leyba and Kenney — who both won titles at the Warrior Classic in December — are two of four Tigers who advanced to the quarterfinals Friday at the Top of the Rockies tournament at Centaurus High School.
Leyba pinned both of his first two opponents in less than 60 seconds in the 126-pound bracket. Kenney also pinned his way to the quarterfinals at 160.
Joining the two seniors in the quarterfinals are Able Martinez (145) and Cale Moore (152). Martinez had a first-round bye and then pinned his second-round opponent. Moore also had a first-round bye and won a 5-1 decision in the second round.