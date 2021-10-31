There’s never a good time for an illness to run through a team, but the week of state has to be the worst timing.
That’s the scenario the Central High School boys cross country team faced this week as the Warriors prepared for the Class 4A state meet at the Norris Penrose Events Center in Colorado Springs. Central overcame the non-COVID bug that affected the team to finish seventh on Saturday with 266 points.
“Considering four of our seven runners were sick this week, seventh is awesome,” coach Ted Leblow said. “We had our sights set on top-5, but with the challenges we faced going into the race, I’m proud of them.
“It was our best finish since I started coaching.”
Tyler Stogsdill led the charge for Central, finishing 38th in 17 minutes, 8.5 seconds. In his second state meet, the senior dropped more than one minute off his time from last season when he finished 78th.
Alex Fisher, who Leblow said had a poor race in the regional meet, finished 49th in 17:17.4. Shalom Trowbridge was 68th in 17:42.9, Billy Adams, who was sick earlier in the week, but felt a bit better Saturday, finished 69th in 17:44.6 and Jackson Edwards was 83rd in 18:05.7.
Jacob Buddecke finished 101st, but his score of 85 points gave the Warriors the tiebreaker over Air Academy, which also finished with 266 points. Senior Jordan Leblow, who became ill Tuesday, gutted out the race and finished in 18:53.2.
In the 4A girls race, Central’s Tristian Spence was the victim of poor circumstances on her way to a 15th-place finish in 19:15.8. In addition to feeling a bit under the weather, Spence went out with the lead group of three other runners at a breakneck pace.
Air Academy’s Bethany Michalak and Niwot’s Evan Klingbeil and Mia Prok hit the 1-kilometer mark of the 5-kilometer race at a 3:15 pace. Spence was five seconds behind at that point with a second group of runners, led by Eagle Valley’s Samantha Blair, close behind.
“She was afraid they would outrun her and she didn’t want that group to get away so she hung with them,” Leblow said. “If a bad day is 15th, that’s good.”
Michalak dropped out of the race at the 2-kilometer mark and Klingbeil and Prok both struggled to stay in the lead. Klingbeil won the race, with Blair second and Prok third.
In Class 5A, Fruita Monument’s Jadyn Heil finished her four-year career with her best finish at state, crossing 10th in 18:35.2. The senior, who finished 11th last year, was 12th after the first mile and 11th after the second mile before passing one final runner to finish 10th.
In the boys race, the Wildcats’ Kien Cogley finished 24th in 16:43.2.
In 2A, the Olathe boys finished 19th with 324 points, led by Connor Ripley, who finished in 19:27.7. De Beque’s Trevor Lewis finished 40th in 18:29.9 and Caprock Academy’s Lukas Olson was 44th in 18:35.1. In the girls team standings, Caprock was 18th with 254 points, led by Isabella Witwer’s time of 23:43.6. Olathe’s Analise Marin was 40th in 23:11.0.
In 3A, the North Fork boys finished 20th with 520 points led by Alyster Birk’s time of 18:41.9. Running as individuals, Rifle’s Jace Coller finished in 19:19.0 and Delta’s John Dexter crossed in 20:22.8. In the girls race, Rifle’s Ana Robinson was 51st in 21:47.3 and Delta’s Paige Kehmeier was 54th in 21:49.9.
Volleyball
Fruita Monument closed the regular season with a pair of wins at the Ponderosa Tournament, beating the host Mustangs 25-10, 25-21, 25-20 and Durango 26-24, 25-22, 22-25, 25-23.
BayLea Sparks led the Wildcats (18-5) with 12 kills against Ponderosa, Hayden Murray added 13 assists and 10 kills, Kylie Williams also had 13 assists and Trinity Hafey had 10 digs.
Against the Demons, Murray had 33 assists, 15 kills and 17 digs, Sparks had 18 kills, Sabrina Landman and Brady Thomason both had 12 kills, Williams added 19 assists and Hafey had 31 digs.
At the Coal Ridge Tournament, Palisade lost to Delta 25-21, 21-25, 15-10 and then rebounded to beat the host Titans 25-23, 25-13, 25-21 in the third-place match.
Against the Panthers, Ella Yanowich had 12 digs and three aces, Addie Ritterbush added 10 kills, Ella Steele had 24 assists and Lauren Hardin had one solo block and two block assists.
Yanowich led the Bulldogs (18-5) with 14 kills against Coal Ridge, Ritterbush had 11 kills and three aces, Steele had 36 assists and Kyra Birch added 16 digs.
Football
Plateau Valley scored 22 points in the fourth quarter to send the game into overtime and then stopped a final two-point conversion by Front Range Christian to win 36-34. The Cowboys improved to 4-5 with the victory.