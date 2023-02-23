Central senior Christian Miller, left, shows his disappointment Wednesday after the Warriors’ heartbreaking 67-65 loss to Palmer in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs. Below, Central’s Santana Martinez is fouled as he shoots.
Central’s Santana Martinez is fouled as he drives to the basket Wednesday in the Warriors’ 67-65 loss to Palmer in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs. Martinez finished with 11 points in the loss.
Central’s Braylen Scott drives to the basket Wednesday to score two of his 11 points in the Warriors’ 67-65 loss to Palmer in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs.
Scott Crabtree/ The Daily Sentinel
Scott Crabtree
Central's Santana Martinez drives to the basket Wednesday in the Warriors' 67-65 loss to Palmer in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs.
Scott Crabtree
The Central boys basketball team shows their disappointment Wednesday after the Warriors' 67-65 loss to Palmer in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs.
Scott Crabtree
Central senior Christian Miller, left, shows his disappointment Wednesday after the Warriors’ heartbreaking 67-65 loss to Palmer in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs. Below, Central’s Santana Martinez is fouled as he shoots.
Photos by Scott Crabtree/ The Daily Sentinel
Scott Crabtree
Scott Crabtree
Central’s Santana Martinez is fouled as he drives to the basket Wednesday in the Warriors’ 67-65 loss to Palmer in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs. Martinez finished with 11 points in the loss.
Scott Crabtree
Central's Andrew Serrano drives around a Palmer defender Wednesday in the Warriors' 67-65 loss to the Terrors in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs.
Scott Crabtree
Central's Santana Martinez scores inside Wednesday in the Warriors' 67-65 loss to Palmer in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs.
Scott Crabtree
Central's Christian Miller dribbles up the court Wednesday in the Warriors' 67-65 loss to Palmer in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs.
Scott Crabtree
Central's Jackson Amos shoots a 3-pointer Wednesday in the Warriors' 67-65 loss to Palmer in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs.
It was a heart-breaking way for the Central High School boys basketball team to bow out of the Class 5A playoffs.
After taking control of Wednesday night’s first-round game with a 27-point third quarter, matching their entire first-half offensive output, the Warriors gave up two crucial 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and lost to Palmer 67-65.
“It’s hard,” Central coach John Sidanycz said. “Literally, almost a fight (after the game as Palmer celebrated by waving to the Central crowd and players on both teams jawed at one another, quickly separated by the coaches). We’ve got a bunch of competitors and they’ll look back on this and realize there were a few missed opportunities.”
Looking for one another on offense and finding the cutter time after time, Central went on a 10-3 run early in the third quarter to go up 39-33. And after the Terrors clawed back to within two, Jackson Amos came off the bench and hit a trio of crowd-pleasing 3-pointers in the final three minutes of the third quarter to put Central up 54-41.
Palmer’s pressure defense, though, caused problems, trapping ball-handlers and speeding the Warriors up into some turnovers, which allowed the Terrors (14-10) to chip away. With the Warriors clinging to a 60-56 lead with 2:42 remaining, Santana Martinez was fouled, but missed a pair of free throws.
Missed free throws came back to hurt Central, which went only 9 of 16 from the line, although Palmer was only 8 of 18.
Right after Martinez’s missed free throws, Walker Asp hit a 3 from the top of the key to pull Palmer within one, 60-59, but Cam Redding answered with a corner 3 of his own.
A miscommunication on defense allowed Palmer’s Manny Gonzalez to shake free for back-to-back 3-pointers that were daggers to Central’s hopes of advancing. His second one put Palmer up 65-63 with 1:13 remaining, but Redding, who finished with 17 points, tied it with a pair of free throws with 1:07 to go.
Neither team could knock down a shot in the final minute as the defenses came up with some big plays.
Redding went inside and was blocked by Asp, and Redding hit the floor hard, but no foul was called.
On the other end, Central’s Christian Miller knocked the ball away with 23.9 seconds remaining, and after a timeout, J’twane Mike cut through Central’s defense on the inbounds play for an open layup with 20 seconds to play.
With 10 seconds remaining after a Central timeout, the Warriors got a screen set for a drive by Andrew Serrano, but his contested shot bounced off the rim. Braylen Scott, who finished with 13 points, snatched the offensive rebound and got the ball back out to Serrano for a 3, but it, too, rimmed out as Palmer grabbed the final rebound and threw it the length of the court, then players sprawled on the court as the horn sounded.
The Warriors were tenacious on defense against the quicker Terrors, and in the half-court offense, they used some outstanding passes to find better shots.
Case in point: Scott was double-teamed under the basket, and instead of forcing up a shot late in the first quarter, he found Serrano open in the corner for an uncontested 3-pointer.
“I was worried about Palmer’s speed, we haven’t played that this year and I thought we did a great job. We just missed some free throws,” Sidanycz said.
“The 55 kid (Gonzalez) got loose a couple times, man they’re good at that mid-range jumper, but I thought we did a good job figuring that out. (Gonzalez) hit a couple of big shots and we missed a few.”
Martinez, who turned his right ankle late in the first half after grabbing an offensive rebound and muscling the ball back up, drawing a foul, hobbled to the bench.
Redding came in and hit the bonus free throw to give the Warriors a 27-26 lead with 1:08 remaining. Palmer’s Jameer Satchell hit a bank jumper from the wing for a 28-27 halftime lead.
Martinez wasn’t out long — he got his right ankle taped at halftime and started the third quarter, immediately attacking the basket for a layup. He finished with 11 points.
“Santana’s such a competitor, such a tough kid,” Sidanycz said. “He’s not gonna back down from anyone.”
Despite the loss, Sidanycz took heart in just how far the Warriors have come, from three wins two seasons ago and seven last year to finish 16-7.
“You tell yourself going into a game like this no matter what happens, you can’t take away what they did this year,” Sidanycz said.
“I was hoping we would get a shot at Windsor, but that’s all right. Things happen for a reason.”