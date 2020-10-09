For the third time in the past four years, the Central High School boys cross country team is headed to state.
Thursday at the Class 4A Region 1 meet at Gypsum Creek Golf Course, the Warriors finished third as a team, qualifying all six runners for the Oct. 17 state meet at the Norris Penrose Events Center in Colorado Springs.
Junior Tristian Spence will join her teammates at state after qualifying as an individual in the girls race.
“I couldn’t be more proud of this team as a whole,” Central head coach Ted Leblow said. “It’s been a different year, but it’s been a fun year.”
Billy Adams led Central’s qualifiers with a ninth-place finish in 17 minutes, 5.63 seconds. Josh Trujillo was 10th in 17:09.23, Jordan Leblow was 19th in 17:26.42, Jadon Nicholson crossed in 17:44.58 (23) and Jacob Buddecke finished 29th in 17.58.28.
Adams has come on in the past two meets with Thursday’s finish coming after an eighth-place finish in the Southwestern League Championships on Sept. 25.
“The SWL meet really boosted (Billy’s) confidence,” Ted Leblow said. “He just showed it’s all about being confident and believing in yourself.”
Leblow and Buddecke will be running in their third straight state meet and Adams, Trujillo and Nicholson all were on the Warriors’ team that finished 14th in 2019.
This will be Spence’s second straight state tournament meet and she will look to improve on her 14th-place finish. One of the top contenders for the 4A title, Eagle Valley’s Samantha Blair, won Thursday’s regional on her home course. Spence’s time of 19:11.03 was good for fourth.
Spence let a group of runners, led by Blair, go out fast and was content to lead the second pack. When some of those runners tired, Spence took advantage.
“She passed several girls in the last half-mile to make it (to state),” Ted Leblow said.
Grand Junction and Palisade also ran in Thursday’s meet. Mandy Moran was the top finisher for the Tigers, finishing 12th in 20:09.33. Lexi Chelle was Palisade’s top placer, finishing 14th in 20:25.30.
Shiloh Trowbridge (23) was the top placer for the Palisade boys and Daniel Duffy (26) was the top finisher for Grand Junction’s boys.