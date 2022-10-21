Palisade's Zenon Reece just missed qualifying for the Class 4A state meet, finishing 21st on Thursday at the Class 4A Region 1 Championship cross country race at Lincoln Park Golf Course. The top 15 individual finishers qualified for next week's state meet.
Central's Shalom Trowbridge, left, Alex Fisher, center, and Jackson Edwards, right, all finished in the top 10 on Thursday at the Class 4A Region 1 Championship cross country race at Lincoln Park Golf Course. Led by the three seniors' results, the Warriors finished fourth in the team standings to qualify for next week's state meet.
A trio of Grand Junction runners, center, races in the middle of the pack Thursday at the Class 4A Region 1 Championship cross country race at Lincoln Park Golf Course. Below, Central’s Shalom Trowbridge, left, Alex Fisher, center, and Jackson Edwards, right, all finished in the top 10 in the race. Led by the three seniors’ results, the Warriors finished fourth in the team standings to qualify for next week’s state meet.
The start of the boys race Thursday at the Class 4A Region 1 Championships at Lincoln Park Golf Course. Battle Mountain won the team title and the Central boys qualified for the state meet.
Zoe Jones was Grand Junction's top finisher in the Class 4A Region 1 Championship cross country race on Thursday.
Elle Dietrich was Central's top finisher Thursday in the Class 4A Region 1 Championship cross country race at Lincoln Park Golf Course.
Aspen Johnson was Palisade's top finisher Thursday at the Class 4A Region 1 Championship cross country race at Lincoln Park Golf Course.
The start of the girls races Thursday at the Class 4A Region 1 Championship cross country race at Lincoln Park Golf Course.
Connor Kisner, front, and Bryce Flannagan, back, were Grand Junction's top two finishers Thursday at the Class 4A Region 1 Championship cross country race at Lincoln Park Golf Course.
Photos by Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel
Central High School’s three returning cross country runners from last year’s state team led the Warriors back to the state meet for a fourth consecutive season.
Shalom Trowbridge, Alex Fisher and Jackson Edwards crossed the finish line together, placing eighth, ninth and 10th, respectively, to lead the Warriors to a fourth-place finish in the Class 4A Region 1 Championships on Thursday at Lincoln Park Golf Course. Samuel Garmany placed 19th and Yishai Trowbridge was 24th to help secure the state qualification as a team.
“We had a good race,” Central coach Ted Leblow said. “The top four teams are super tight. Some guys had great days. Our second half had really good races. Our top end wasn’t quite where we normally are, but those days happen.
“We had some sickness, but I tell the guys focus on what you can control. Each of them had their own plan. I tell them to stick with that plan and not let the adrenaline take them out of their plan.”
Battle Mountain took first place with 65 points, led by regional champion Will Brunner, who crossed the finish line in 14 minutes, 58 seconds. Summit was second with 65 points. Eagle Valley took third with 68 and Central was fourth with 70.
Battle Mountain also won the girls regional team title with 35 points. Summit was second with 65, Mullen finished third with 83 and Steamboat Springs was fourth with 124. The top four teams and the top 15 individuals qualify for state. No District 51 girls or teams qualified for state.
Shalom Trowbridge, Fisher and Edwards all finished in 16 minutes flat.
“I had high hopes,” Shalom Trowbridge said. “I wanted to stay with the top half. A couple of weeks ago we had a race here. I was with the Battle Mountain runners the whole way and lost. Their two front guys beat me. This time I came in a little sick. About a mile and a half in, I could feel it burning in my lungs. I’m disappointed I didn’t power through it more.”
Edwards and Fisher stayed with Trowbridge the whole way, helping the Warriors stay close with Battle Mountain, Summit and Eagle Valley.
“I think we ran really well,” Fisher said. “I don’t know if we had PRs (personal records) today. We ran as a pack. We finished as a pack. We focused on our plan and executing it.”
“Our coach focuses on the pack mentality,” Edwards said. “Even today, we don’t necessarily (set a) PR, when we are together as a pack, it helps us to push to beat that guy ahead of us.”
Despite finishing behind Battle Mountain, Summit and Eagle Valley, the Warriors are confident this race will help prepare them for the next weekend state championships in Colorado Springs.
“During the race, we were able to see what the lead pack looked like,” Fisher said. “We’re hoping to focus on our own plans next week at state, but hopefully get faster times.”
Garmany and Yishai Trowbridge are a big reason the Warriors are close to catching those schools. Leblow said the depth has been key in yet another state tournament appearance.
“I think we can compete well,” Leblow said. “We thought we were in a rebuilding year after last year. We lost six of our top nine, but the next four, five and six really stepped up. I think we are a little bit stronger than last year’s team, which was a surprise for us. We have a lot of experience at the top end. That will help them at state and hopefully run well.”