Central High School’s three returning cross country runners from last year’s state team led the Warriors back to the state meet for a fourth consecutive season.

Shalom Trowbridge, Alex Fisher and Jackson Edwards crossed the finish line together, placing eighth, ninth and 10th, respectively, to lead the Warriors to a fourth-place finish in the Class 4A Region 1 Championships on Thursday at Lincoln Park Golf Course. Samuel Garmany placed 19th and Yishai Trowbridge was 24th to help secure the state qualification as a team.