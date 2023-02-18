Central boys top GJ By SENTINEL STAFF Sentinel Staff Author email Feb 18, 2023 57 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print The Central High School boys basketball team ended the regular season with a 53-44 victory over crosstown rival Grand Junction on Friday night.Senior Santana Martinez scored six of his 14 points in the Warriors’ 21-point fourth quarter and Christian Miller also scored six points in the fourth quarter.Leading 20-16 at halftime, Central (16-6, 5-3 Southwestern league) outscored the Tigers 12-6 in the third quarter to pull away. Cam Redding scored 12 points and Braylen Scott added 11.Cam Ochoa led Grand Junction (8-15, 2-6) with nine points and Jake Stanfield and Will Applegate each added eight.GirlsA first-quarter blitz was enough for the Central girls to cruise past Grand Junction 50-17 on Friday night.The Warriors outscored the Tigers 26-3 in the first quarter and 38-4 in the first half.Brynn Wagner scored 14 of her 16 points in the first quarter and Krystyna Manzanarez had 11 of her 16 in the first half. Alex Wagner added nine points for Central (12-10, 3-5).Teagan Wilkins and Katelehn Abbath both scored three points to lead Grand Junction (0-23, 0-8). Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Sports Sentinel Staff Author email Follow Sentinel Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you More from this section Washington slips past Oregon in overtime Report: QB Derek Carr visiting Jets this weekend Bengals DE Joseph Ossai, OT Jonah Williams had surgery Day Precip Temp Fri 2% 15° 32° Fri Friday 32°/15° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid teens. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:03:14 AM Sunset: 05:53:33 PM Humidity: 79% Wind: SE @ 5 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low around 15F. Winds light and variable. Sat 3% 21° 37° Sat Saturday 37°/21° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:01:59 AM Sunset: 05:54:41 PM Humidity: 60% Wind: W @ 5 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Saturday Night A few clouds. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Sun 11% 23° 43° Sun Sunday 43°/23° Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 11% Sunrise: 07:00:43 AM Sunset: 05:55:49 PM Humidity: 63% Wind: NNW @ 8 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Mon 6% 26° 44° Mon Monday 44°/26° Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 6% Sunrise: 06:59:26 AM Sunset: 05:56:56 PM Humidity: 60% Wind: SSW @ 6 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Monday Night Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Tue 48% 39° 46° Tue Tuesday 46°/39° Chance of afternoon showers. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 48% Sunrise: 06:58:07 AM Sunset: 05:58:03 PM Humidity: 66% Wind: S @ 8 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Tuesday Night Occasional light rain. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Wed 71% 21° 42° Wed Wednesday 42°/21° Watching a potential winter storm. Mix of rain and snow showers. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 71% Sunrise: 06:56:48 AM Sunset: 05:59:10 PM Humidity: 66% Wind: SW @ 17 mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 21F. WSW winds shifting to SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Thu 42% 28° 38° Thu Thursday 38°/28° Snow showers developing in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 42% Sunrise: 06:55:28 AM Sunset: 06:00:17 PM Humidity: 59% Wind: S @ 11 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Thursday Night Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 28F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business