Softball is all about making adjustments.
The Central High School softball team was pulling off the ball last weekend in its first game action of the season, so Monday’s practice was spent hitting off the tee.
Switching back to seeing live hitting took the Warriors a few innings to adjust to, but once they did, they quickly erased a 2-1 deficit against Fruita Monument for a 10-2 Southwestern League victory at Kronkright Park.
“We were pulling our heads really bad in our last game, so (Monday) we hit off the tee and I probably should have set up the pitching machine to around 55 or so, because it took us awhile,” Central coach Scott Else said. “We were way out in front of everything the first three innings and thankfully they made an adjustment. That’s on me, the slow start.”
Other than a second-inning home run from Kennedy Vis, the Warriors didn’t have much to show until the fifth inning. Mya Murdock tripled with two out in the third, but was stranded.
Kolbi Key dropped a single into center field to open the fifth for Central (2-2, 1-0 SWL) and Jenna Fraser followed with a double to right. Rylee Halcomb, running for Key, came home on a ground ball to second, beating the throw to the plate, and Olivia Litzen, running for Fraser, scored on a wild pitch.
Myah Arrieta doubled to right to score Sidona Johnston, who walked, and the Warriors were up 5-2.
“A couple times through they started seeing (Fruita starter Jayme Shihady) wanted to live on the outside corner and they made an adjustment and started hitting stuff to the right side and up the middle and got a little confidence,” Else said.
After another inning it was 10-2, with Central batting around for the second straight inning. Arrieta, who went 2 for 3, had the big hit in that inning, an RBI triple to right field.
“Once someone else got a hit, it hyped everyone else up to get hits and we just kept on going,” Arrieta said. “They had a lot of energy and so did we. We were excited, maybe too excited, and then we slowed ourselves down and got ready and showed them what we can do.”
The bottom of Central’s lineup did its job in those innings by getting on base for the top of the order to drive home – the Nos. 7, 8 and 9 hitters accounted for six runs.
“It makes you want to hit the ball and score them,” Arrieta said of seeing runners on base. “It gets you excited to hit the ball.”
Vis came on in relief of Fraser in the fifth inning to give the Wildcats a different look at the plate, and that worked, with only two batters reaching base the final three innings, both of whom were thrown out attempting to steal second.
“Jenna did amazing,” Vis said. “We just wanted a change of scenery. As a team I thought we all did really good in the field.”
Fruita scored both of its runs in the first inning. Savannah Hoisington, who had all three of Fruita’s hits, doubled home one run and scored the other on a groundout.
After that, Fruita only got as far as second base once.
The entire season has been an adjustment, from having only 12 players on the roster, which severely limits substitutions, to over-and-back travel and air high-fives. That his team made adjustments at the plate was gratifying to Else.
“We’re still trying to figure out the lineup because we only get 12,” Else said. “It’s an adjustment for everybody. The adrenaline of playing your rivalry game, Fruita’s been on a roll, the pressure was on (the Warriors) and I think they felt that early, but they made an adjustment and settled in and it worked out.”