The secret to winning a snowshoe race really comes down to two aspects — get used to the shoes and block out the cold.
That’s what has helped the Central High School club snowshoeing team to win the 2022 High School Snowshoe National Championship in Leadville in January. It’s the second time the team has won the race.
“It burns your quads a lot more because you’re carrying the extra weight, and it works out your hips because you’re not quite at 100% natural stride. But we have some lightweight snowshoes,” said coach Ted Leblow. “That race is the toughest 5K you’ll ever do because you’re in those snowshoes and you’re at 10,000 feet.”
Leadville has hosted state races for nearly a decade and only in the past few years were national titles awarded to entire teams.
Snowshoe racing is just a side gig for Leblow and his 21 runners. It’s a way for them to stay in shape and get ready for the spring high school track season.
Once the team got going, it started winning state championships and that success elevated to national titles. This was the second year that the Warriors competed at a national level.
“The first few years I did it, we tried to go somewhere to find snow in town but I discovered that it didn’t really require much different training than what we do. The kids get the hang of it real quick,” Leblow said. “We get there about an hour or two before the race, let them put snowshoes on, do some strides in the snowshoes and let them get the feel for them real quick.”
Tristian Spence is one of the runners for the Warriors. She has been the Colorado snowshoe champion all four years in high school and won the national race in each of the two years the Warriors have made an appearance.
Spence had no idea snowshoe racing was a thing before Leblow pitched it to her. She found it strange but slowly got into the sport and stuck with it through high school.
“It comes a little natural to me now. I usually get nervous before my races but now that I have done it I calm my nerves and just go with the flow,” Spence said.
Spence said that the most difficult part for her in past years has been the cold during the race. But with each year she has improved at what she calls “obtaining” the cold and not letting it get to her.
Jordan Leblow, Ted’s son, agreed.
“This year wasn’t as bad because it was in the upper 30s but there have been years before where it has been in single digits. Last year after I finished, I went straight to the car to warm up my hands,” Jordan Leblow said.
“A lot of getting used to it is dressing appropriately and just focusing on the race and ignoring the cold.”
Once Jordan got past that part, he had to overcome the challenging course.
“After you start, there was a half mile down hill but then there was a mile and a half of long, gradual uphill. That was definitely the hardest part of the course,” he said. “But I enjoyed it. It was a lot like trail running.”
Both Jordan and Spence recommended that others join the growing sport. Jordan said he enjoyed the competitiveness of this year’s race the most. There seems to be more participants every year, he said. And this most recent race even featured runners from the nationally ranked Cheyenne Mountain High school cross country team.
“Racing this gave me a lot of confidence and it’s not every day that you get to run on a mountain like that,” Spence said.