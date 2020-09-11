Kennedy Vis, Kayla Coleman and Kolby Key all hit three-run home runs to power Central to a 17-2 victory over Grand Junction on Thursday at Kronkright Park.
Vis, who finished with six RBI in the win, hit her three-run shot in the second inning. Key’s three-run blast capped the Warriors’ eight-run third inning and Coleman’s long ball completed the scoring in the fourth inning. Coleman also had an RBI double for Central (5-2, 4-0 Southwestern League)
Vis allowed only three hits to get the win, striking out seven in three innings.
Hayley McDonald hit a two-out, two-run home run in the second inning for Grand Junction (2-5, 2-3 SWL).
Palisade 9, Basalt 4: Ashlyn Leeper finished 4 for 4 with four RBI for the Bulldogs, who won their fourth straight game. Leeper singled in the first, third and fifth innings and went deep in the sixth.
Niveya Rivera was 3 for 4 with two RBI and Alicia Franco also had two RBI for Palisade (8-2).
Mikayla Talbott allowed four runs on seven hits with three strikeouts and three walks in the win.
Fruita Monument 12, Montrose 0: The Wildcats used a five-run fifth inning to put the game out of reach and Lauren Lee’s three-run home run in the sixth inning gave Fruita (5-2, 3-1 SWL) the win by the run-rule.
Marisa Nehm had three RBI and Isabel Blue added two RBI for the Wildcats. Jayme Shihady allowed only four hits and struck out three in the shutout.
Tennis
Wayne Aggen and Brandon Miller, Fruita Monument’s No. 1 and No. 2 singles players, respectively, remained undefeated this fall, helping the Wildcats defeat Central 6-1. Aggen and Miller both won in straight sets, as did Sam Meyer at No. 3 singles.
Central’s No. 2 doubles teams of Benni St. Peter and Jarom Bench had the Warriors’ only win, a 6-4, 6-4 straight-set victory. The Wildcats won each of the other three doubles matches in straight sets.