Grand Junction Central’s Jaime Padilla (4) trots into the end zone for a fumble return touchdown alongside Dakota Cowden (2) after Palisade coughed up the football inside their own 15-yard line during the fourth quarter at Stocker Stadium on Sep. 1, 2023.
Larry Robinson / The Daily Sentinel
Grand Junction Central’s Asher Carter, right, catches an interception against Palisade’s Easton Embrey, left, inside the red zone during third quarter at Stocker Stadium on Sep. 1, 2023.
Larry Robinson / The Daily Sentinel
Grand Junction Central quarterback Kaine Thornton (1) slips out of a tackle against Palisade for a gain of over 20 yards during the fourth quarter at Stocker Stadium on Sep. 1, 2023.
Larry Robinson / The Daily Sentinel
Grand Junction Central’s Kaine Thornton (1) throws a pass that fell incomplete against Palisade during the third quarter at Stocker Stadium on Sep. 1, 2023.
Larry Robinson / The Daily Sentinel
Grand Junction Central’s Izayah Meraz (73) wraps up Palisade quarterback Keden Everett (10) in the backfield during the third quarter at Stocker Stadium on Sep. 10, 2023.
Larry Robinson / The Daily Sentinel
Palisade’s Branson Springer (7) throws a pass over the extended arm of Grand Junction Central’s Jaidyn Willie (63) during the third quarter at Stocker Stadium on Sep. 1, 2023.
Larry Robinson / The Daily Sentinel
Palisade’s Easton Embrey (3) forces an incomplete while going one-on-one against Asher Carter, left, during the third quarter at Stocker Stadium on Sep. 1, 2023.
Larry Robinson / The Daily Sentinel
Palisade quarterback Keden Everett (10) is slung to the ground by Grand Junction Central’s Logan Knight (28) during the fourth quarter at Stocker Stadium on Sep. 1, 2023.
Larry Robinson / The Daily Sentinel
Palisade’s Keden Everett, left, and Kaleb Reed, back, pop a fumble loose from Grand Junction Central’s Carter Rodriguez (23) during the first quarter at Stocker Stadium on Sep. 1, 2023.