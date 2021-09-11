BOULDER — A scheduled four-hour trip to Boulder — one that ended up being a lot longer than that, noted Central coach Brandon Milholland — finished in defeat Friday night.
It wasn't at all a bad time, though.
As a mismatch of offensive styles likened to peculiar results at Christian Recht Field, Central's defense shined in a 17-0 loss to Fairview.
The Class 4A Warriors held 5A power Fairview without a touchdown until Zach Lewis scored on a short run with 6:14 remaining in the game to put the Knight up 10-0.
Despite the defeat, Central kept the Knights' air-attack offense from recording a passing touchdown for the first time since September of 2017.
"What a tremendous effort," Milholland said. "The heart, attitude, character from our kids. They were tough all the way through the game. And we showed we were more athletic than I think we thought we were."
The coach then paused.
"And yet it is bittersweet because we lost."
Trailing 3-0, Central (1-2) looked in prime position to put up points on a long, punishing drive to the start the second half. The Warriors used 19 plays — all runs — and converted two fourth downs in reaching the Fairview 15.
The drive, which consumed 11:39 on the clock, finally ended on a fourth-and-4 that went backward.
Fairview (2-1) replied with its first touchdown drive of the night. Freshman quarterback Bekkem Kritza had eight straight completions as part of the long-awaited TD march as Lewis added a strong fourth-and-1 run inside the 15 to keep the drive alive.
Central's final two possessions ended with interceptions.
"It was strange and there were some things hurting us," Fairview coach Tom McCartney said afterward. "So, it's nice that our defense had the kind of resolve to not let them in that end zone."
Central's defense flexed as well.
Kritza opened his third career game with two quick completions, including a 43-yard streak to Grant Page that put the Knights at the 6. Page, a University of Nebraska commit, corralled the freshman’s next throw on what appeared to be a one-handed TD reception. But it was ruled out of bounds and the Warriors held Fairview to a field goal.
Throughout the half, the Knights found some sparks. On one drive, they converted a third-and-22 with a pass from Kritza to Jordan Rechel for 42 yards. On the next drive, Kritza, while avoiding a rusher, found Ben Anderson on the move for 35 yards on another third down.
But those were dampened prematurely by the Warriors — one by downs, the other, an interception in the end zone from Jaysten Sanchez.
"Losses are hard to take," Milholland said. "But that's the (CHSAANow.com) No. 11 5A team. They are a worthy opponent for sure. I'm hoping we can keep that in perspective."
Devin Hickey completed 5 of 11 passes for 83 yards and DJ Winters finished with 62 yards on 15 carries.