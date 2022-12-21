Central's Jaysten Sanchez, right, tries to take Palisade's Dawson David to the ground in the 175-pound match Tuesday night. Sanchez pinned David in 1 minute, 28 seconds and the Warriors defeated the Bulldogs 65-18.
Central’s Devin Hickey, top, controls Palisade’s Trevin Brannon on Tuesday night in the 165-pound match. Hickey pinned Brannon in 1 minutes, 17 seconds and the Warriors defeated the Bulldogs 65-18. Central’s Eli Hernandez, bottom left, controls Palisade’s Teagan Young at 106. Hernandez pinned Young in 5:31.
Palisade's Keyton Young has his hand raised Tuesday night as the winner of the 138-pound match. Young pinned Central's Jordyn Willie in 1 minute, but the Warriors defeated the Bulldogs 65-18.
Palisade's Keyton Young controls Central's Jordyn Willie on Tuesday night on the way to a pin in 1 minute in the 138-pound match. The Warriors defeated the Bulldogs 65-18.
Central’s Eli Hernandez, left, controls Palisade’s Teagan Young on Tuesday night in the 106-pound match. Hernandez pinned Young in 5 minutes, 31 seconds and the Warriors defeated the Bulldogs 65-18.
Central's Jaysten Sanchez, top, tries to turn Palisade's Dawson David in the 175-pound match Tuesday night. Sanchez pinned David in 1 minute, 28 seconds and the Warriors defeated the Bulldogs 65-18.
Central's Devin Hickey, back, pins Palisade's Trevin Brannon in 1 minutes, 17 seconds on Tuesday night in the 165-pound match in the Warriors' 65-18 victory.
Central followed up their second-place finish at last weekend’s Warrior Classic with a dominating 65-18 dual victory over Palisade on Tuesday.
The dual began at 165 pounds, and saw the Warriors race to a 23-0 lead on the strength of three pins and a technical fall victory. Every contested match except on ended in a pin.
Devin Hickey got the Warriors’ pinfest started with a pin in 1 minutes, 17 seconds at 165, Jaysten Sanchez followed at 175 win a pin in 1:28 and Zach Knowles scored a pin in 1;26 at 215. Tyler Ziek’s 21-4 technical fall victory at 190 was the only non-pin of the dual.
Palisade’s Vincent Johnston pin at 285 put a halt to Central’s winning start.
Also winning by pin for the Warriors were Eli Hernandez (106), Hassin Maynes (132) and Dagen Harris (150). Maynes recorded the quickest pin of the night, pinning the Bulldog’s Xavier Wandell in 42 seconds.
Keyton Young (138) and Lane Holland (157) also won by pin for Palisade.
Girls Basketball
A second-half surge by Coal Ridge led to Palisade’s sixth loss in the past seven games.
The Titans (8-1) outscored the Bulldogs 29-21 after halftime to overcome a 28-26 deficit at the break. Jackie Camunez led the rally for Coal Ridge, scoring 11 of her 21 points in the second half.
The Titans, ranked ninth in Class 4A, also benefited from solid long distance shooting make six 3-pointers to none for Palisade.
Addie Ritterbush and Chloe Simons did their best to keep Palisade (3-7) in the game. Ritterbush scored a career-high 23 points — 10 in the first half and 13 in the second. Simons added 15 points — 11 in the first half. Only one other Bulldog made a basket and Palisade also struggled from the free-throw line, making only 17 of 28 shots.