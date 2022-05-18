Marty Smith has literally been dreaming about the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series for years, but each time he woke up, it remained a dream.
It is no longer a dream. It is reality.
Smith, the College of Central Florida baseball coach, is bringing his team back to Grand Junction for the first time in 24 years.
“This is what we go to work to try to do,” Smith said. “I thought it would be easier (to qualify for the World Series after back-to-back appearances in the 1990s), but it got a lot tougher.”
Smith is in his 28th season as the Patriots coach. They qualified for the World Series in his third and fourth seasons as the head coach, but have not been back since 1997 and 1998. The Patriots are making their third appearance in the JUCO World Series.
Smith is looking forward to catching up with some longtime JUCO Committee members when they arrive as well as taking in the atmosphere, but he is leaving it up to his catcher, David Pereira, to share with the team what the World Series is like. Pereira was in Grand Junction last season, playing for Miami-Dade College.
“I’m letting David Pereira handle that,” Smith said. “I’ll confirm David’s stories about the crowds, weather and atmosphere. I’m keeping it on the inside and not get too hyped up or jacked up.”
Smith will not only get to coach his team in the World Series, but watch his friends, Rick Hitt, Doug Wabeke and coaching foe Jeff Johnson be inducted into the NJCAA Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame.
“It makes me so happy I get to see Rick go in and Doug Wabeke go in. Doug was my assistant. Jeff Johnson (is) a good friend of mine. It is really cool,” Smith said.
Along the way in the past 24 seasons, Smith made some changes. Chief among them is a change in philosophy.
“We went to more of an individual player development,” Smith said. “We focused on getting every player better. We developed the individual player more than working on team drills. We wanted to make sure the players were getting stronger and hitting the ball harder. It’s worked. We’ve won a lot more games.”
Smith credits his assistant coaches over the years. Six of them are now coaching at the professional level.
“I was smart enough to listen to smart baseball coaches,” Smith said. “Zach Bove got the ball rolling. He is now an assistant pitching coordinator in the Minnesota Twins minor league system. One of them is my son (Ryan), who is a good friend of Zach, and is the Triple A hitting coach with the Twins. Two are with the Indians and another one is with the Rangers. We know we are doing the right thing. We don’t talk about wins/losses too much. We are getting players to better schools.
“I’ve had a lot more fun the last 5, 6 years.”
Several players on the roster have committed to four-year programs and a few of them could be selected in the Major League Baseball amateur draft this summer. Eighteen of the Patriots’ 26 players on the roster are from the state of Florida.
“We have a policy at the college where 50% of our scholarships go to in-state guys,” Smith said. “That usually doesn’t come into play. We are right here in the middle of Florida.”
Caleb Cali, the Florida College System Activities Association Player of the Year is among them. The Florida State University transfer is from Montverde, Florida, and broke the school’s extra-base hits record and RBI record. The corner infielder and cleanup hitter is receiving several scholarship offers from NCAA Division I programs and used the break between the district tournament and World Series to make a couple of campus visits. Mississippi State has reached out to him recently. He hit .440 this year with 20 doubles, six triples, 16 home runs and 75 RBI.
Middle infielder Edrick Felix received the regional tournament MVP award. He leads the team with 17 home runs, 77 RBI and nine stolen bases. He is hitting .347 with 18 doubles.
Outfielders Kevin Kilpatrick and Victor Castillo were selected first-team all-Region 8. Kilpatrick, who has signed with the University of Houston, broke the school hit record. The leadoff hitter has a .449 on-base percentage.
Pereira provides the heart and soul for Central Florida behind the plate.
As a team, the Patriots have hit 86 home runs. The school record is 94.
“We are strong physically,” Smith said. “We put together our lineup early during conference season with little to no change since then. Our top six hitters are tough outs. We can hit doubles and triples.”
The pitching staff has three starters that Smith said could be the Patriots’ No. 1 guy.
Ben Chestnutt was often the first guy Smith would start.
The third-year freshman, because of the pandemic, was selected the state pitcher of the year. Chestnutt is 11-0 with 103 strikeouts in 79 innings pitched. He has signed with the University of Miami.
Landon Ginn is 9-1 with 95 strikeouts in 75 innings and five complete games. The East Carolina transfer has signed with Campbell University. Aaron Combs, normally the No. 3 starter, started the opener of the Region 8 Florida tournament against Chipola.
He is 8-2 with 74 strikeouts in 60 innings pitched and two complete games.
Combs has signed with the University of Tennessee.
Smith has more than one pitcher he can call on to close a tight game, with five pitchers recording at least two saves.
Smith has more than talent on this year’s team. He has a lot of experience with 25 players with at least two years’ experience and seven with three years.
The experience has paid off this season. The Patriots went 27-3 in their conference — a feat in itself in Florida. They have also won 32 of their past 36 games, including 16 by the run rule.
However, they are fine with nearly 10 days off before the World Series. Two players are nursing pulled hamstrings, another is resting a bum shoulder and one is recovering from food poisoning. All of them are regular starters.
“With the COVID year, we have some third-year guys,” Smith said. “We have a foundation of six or seven third-year guys that know what is expected and what it means to be a Pat. We don’t waste our time on eye-wash stuff.
“When it’s time for practice, it’s time to work. We do not have 3½-hour practices. I’m Marty, not Coach Smith. We try to make it as a relaxed atmosphere as possible.”