Thin air and short porches didn’t have the College of Central Florida hitters swinging for the fences Saturday in Game 1 of the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series.
They’ve done that all season.
Well, sort of.
“It’s exactly what we’ve done the last 40 games,” Central Florida coach Marty Smith said after the Patriots’ 8-2 victory over Cowley College (Kansas). “We’ve been relentless on offense and just had good at-bats. We had good at-bats, take a walk here and there and when they throw it over the plate we hit it hard.
”Some of our outs were hard today, too, so that’s kind of what we do. If we’re on our game and we’re laying off pitches that aren’t strikes and hit a ball that’s drivable, then the ones that we are driving we usually don’t miss.”
So when they hit those mistakes, like John Marant did in the first inning, it just breeds more and more confidence.
“I’m really just trying to set the tone,” Marant said of his shot to left. “I knew the starter was going to be good, we knew how good they were. I saw they were really trying to throw off-speed away so I just kind of stayed in that area and was just able to get the first one out. It gave Landon (Ginn) a little jump start to his outing, so it feels good.”
The Patriots (47-15, 1-0 JUCO) hit three home runs as part of their 15-hit attack, with Jackson Taylor hitting one out in the second and Edrick Felix delivering the knockout blow with a three-run shot to left in the Pats’ five-run sixth inning that pushed a 3-1 lead to 8-1.
“I always try to do my best to hit the ball, that’s our motto, just hit the ball hard, good barrels,” Felix said. “We’ve got to give them credit, their pitching was amazing. I just took advantage of a mistake.”
With a good mix of speed and all kinds of power, the Patriots are set up for Suplizio Field.
“Our game really is power,” Smith said. “There’s some guys that can run, but we don’t run a whole lot, we pick our spots. But you don’t want to make outs on the bases in a park like this with a lineup like we have. In general, we’re going to drive them in with the triple in the gap like Kevo (Kevin Kilpatrick, who was 3 for 5 with a triple) and the double in the gap like Cali (Caleb Cali, 3 for 5 with two doubles) did. We’re just going to try to score runs that way and really not give up too many outs on the bases. That’s been our game the whole season.”
Those home runs helped Ginn limit the Tigers to only one run on two hits through his 6 1/3 innings. He walked two and struck out eight, with Mason Ronan and Connor Godwin finishing up.
“I just rely on myself,” Ginn said. “I’m going to put the ball where I need to put it. If the catcher calls a pitch I’m 95% sure the ball is gonna go there, and that’s what I’ve been trying to do, and I feel like I do that pretty well.”
He retired the first six men he faced before Ty Hammack delivered a double to right-center and scored on Bryce Madron’s base hit, but other than that, the Tigers (50-10, 0-1) got little going. They added one run in the ninth inning, but hit balls right at the Patriots’ defense the entire game.
“We just couldn’t get anything going offensively,” Cowley coach Darren Burroughs said. “You’ve got to give it to their guy, he made a lot of good pitches and basically we just couldn’t get any hits.”
Until the big inning, though, Cowley figured one hit would get the Tigers right back in the game, as they did in the Plains District tournament, coming from behind every game to win the title.
Burroughs made three pitching changes, trying to get out of innings. Starter Grant Adler lasted only two innings, but threw 56 pitches, allowing three runs on six hits.
Seventh-seeded Cowley (50-10, 0-1) plays at 2 this afternoon against No. 10 Harford Community College (Maryland), with No. 4 Central Florida getting today off and moving to the Monday night game against top-seeded Walters State (Tennessee).
For the Tigers, it’s win or go home, and only a few minutes after the game, they’d forgotten about it, Madron said.
“We’ve got to forget about it right now,” the center fielder said. “It’s in the past already. We’ve gotta come out, go to BP (today) and we’ve got to be better. We have to have a crisp in and out. We’ve just got to be better.”