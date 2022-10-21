Central’s Antonio Atencio runs over a Skyline defender to score a touchdown Thursday night in the first half of the Warriors’ 40-14 loss to the Falcons at Stocker Stadium. Central committed eight turnovers in the loss.
Bad events come in threes and that was the case for Central in a crushing 40-14 loss to Skyline at Stocker Stadium on Thursday night.
It’s unclear now how the loss will impact Central’s playoff hopes. The Warriors were ranked No. 22 in Class 4A entering the game (the top 24 teams make it) and much of the class still has games to play this weekend.
The Warriors (3-6, 1-2 Conference 1) did not seem outmatched, but they were their own worst enemy. The offense had a trio of turnovers in the first quarter, four in the first half, and eight in the game.
The defense forced a Falcons’ three-and-out after stuffing two runs and tackling receiver Logan Miller for a 3-yard loss on a screen pass. Central returner James Montoya muffed the ensuing punt, Skyline recovered and Rahman Carson ran it in from 4 yards out three plays later.
On the ensuing drive, Central’s Santana Martinez ran for 25 yards on three carries but fumbled on the third.
Although Central got a fourth-down stop, Devin Hickey ran an option from the Central 12 and his pitch was off target. Skyline recovered at the 10 and scored quickly after.
The two touchdowns off turnovers allowed a balanced Skyline (5-4, 1-2) offense to mix in chunk passes and runs to wear down a strong Central defense.
After Martinez’s fumble, quarterback Kaiden Box hit a streaking Miller, just barely out of reach of Montoya, for a 72-yard touchdown pass. Box also connected with Carson for an 18-yard score.
The Warriors tried to rally. On 1st and 10 on a drive toward the end of the first quarter, Hickey connected with Johan Trevizo on a short pass. Trevizo then carried three defenders for a few more yards to pick up the first down.
Central drove into the Skyline red zone and Hickey threw a one-on-one fade to Cash Walker but the pass was intercepted by Giancarlo Barron.
Trevizo then picked off a deep pass from Box on the Skyline side of the 50. A few plays later, Hickey connected with Atencio in the flat. Atencio ran over a defender and scored on the 5-yard pass.
Central’s defense forced its second turnover when pressure forced a Box fumble on the final play of the half.
Central closed the gap in the third quarter when Hickey connected with Walker deep in the end zone for an 11-yard score. But Skyline quickly responded when Carson gained 42 yards on two touches and scored on a 21-yard run.
On the next Central possession, Hickey threw an on-target pass to a wide-open Jamarcus Cameron, who dropped it. On the next play, Hickey rolled right and threw across the field to Martinez only to be intercepted by Barron.
After a fourth-down stop, Hickey was intercepted on a desperation pass on a desperation pass on fourth down. On the next play, Miller ran 81 yards for a touchdown.
Central’s bad luck continued on it’s next play from scrimmage when a Hickey pass bounced off the hands of his receiver and into Barron’s hands, his third pick of the game, who took it to the 3-yard line. On the next play, Barron caught a touchdown pass for a 40-14 lead.
Central again drove down the field late in the game. On 4th and goal from the 2, Hickey flicked to a teammate standing in the end zone and a defender jumped the pass for an interception.
Hickey and the offense had moments of brilliance but Skyline never let go of its momentum. The Warriors’ senior signal caller completed 15 for 26 passes for 167 yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions. Jaxon Gohn had six catches for 75 yards and Walker had three catches for 48 yards and a touchdown.
Central clinched its third consecutive losing season with the loss.