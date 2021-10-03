The third quarter was not kind to the Central High School football team on Saturday.
Trailing 20-13 at halftime, the Warriors’ defense was on the field most of the quarter as the Trojans scored 22 points on their way to a 49-28 victory.
Longmont (3-3, 1-0 Class 4A Northern 2) got the ball first after halftime, marching down the field and scoring on an 8-yard run by quarterback Keegan Patterson, who had a big day. The 2-point conversion was no good and Central trailed 26-13.
On the ensuing kickoff, the Warriors (2-4, 0-1) fumbled the ball and the Trojans made them pay on a 36-yard pass from Patterson to Justice Lillie on fourth down. Longmont converted the 2-point conversion and led 34-13.
Central again fumbled on the kickoff return, which led to a 2-yard run from Longmont’s Kale Derksen and a 42-13 lead. After securing the kickoff, the Warriors were driving before Devin Hickey threw an interception. Patterson hit Jack Moll for a 17-yard touchdown at the beginning of the fourth quarter and Longmont led 49-13.
In the first half, Hickey threw two touchdown passes — a 61-yarder to Justin Blanton and a 5-yarder to Cash Walker. Hickey added a rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter and Antonio Quair also ran for a score in the fourth.
Patterson accounted for five touchdowns for the Trojans, four passing and one rushing, Moll had three touchdowns — two receiving and a kickoff return — and Lillie had two receiving TDs.
Vail Christian 40, Plateau Valley 14: Colton Witzell rushed for 154 yards — including a 60-yard touchdown — in the Cowboys' loss.
Tallen Long ran for a 7-yard touchdown and had one tackle for a loss and three tackles, Bode Satterfield had three passes defended and five combined tackles and Dalton Crites had six tackles and two pass defenses for Plateau Valley (2-3, 1-1 A-8 Northwest Conference).
Softball
Kennedy Vis threw her second no-hitter of the season, striking out eight in a perfect game in the Warriors’ 15-0 victory over Durango in the first game of a doubleheader at Columbine Park.
The senior helped her cause at the plate, going 2 for 4 with six RBI — including a grand slam to cap the scoring in the bottom of the fourth inning. Every player had at least one hit for Central (19-4, 8-0 Southwestern League) in the win other than Olivia Litzen, who drew four walks and scored three runs.
In the second game, a 13-1 victory for No. 8 Central, Emma Diaz hit a grand slam to cap the scoring in the bottom of the fourth. Bailee Ritterbush had two hits, including a triple, Rylee Halcomb also had two hits and Litzen had two RBI. Jenna Fraser allowed one run on four hits with eight strikeouts and three walks.
Cedaredge 12, Palisade 10: The host Bruins scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to hand the Bulldogs their sixth straight loss.
Trailing 8-7 in the top of the sixth inning, Palisade (11-9) rallied to take the lead. With one out, Melissa Carroll singled and Jordan Bauer followed with another single. With a full count, Anaiah Guajardo-Zurate hit a three-run home run to center field to give the Bulldogs a 10-8 lead.
However, in the bottom of the inning, a bases-loaded single by Dayanara Gonzalez and a bases-loaded walk by Shaelyn Hunsberger tied the game 10-10. Kayla Davis drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly and Elizabeth Galley gave Cedaredge some insurance with an RBI single.
The Bulldogs tried to rally in the top of the seventh with Carroll singling and Bauer doubling with two outs. However, Guajardo-Zurate flied out to left to end the game.
Volleyball
Palisade is back in first place in the Class 4A Western Slope League after a long day.
After defeating Summit 25-12, 25-19, 25-8 in the morning, the Bulldogs (12-3, 7-1 WSL) came back in the afternoon to dispatch Battle Mountain 25-20, 26-24, 25-16.
“This was a tough weekend for all the teams and to come out of it 2-1 is a good thing,” Palisade coach Wendy MacAskill said.
Because of the threat of closures in Glenwood Canyon, all three WSL teams from the east side of the canyon — Summit, Eagle Valley and Battle Mountain — played at Palisade against the Bulldogs and Glenwood Springs. Eagle Valley, which beat Palisade on Friday night, lost to Glenwood Springs on Saturday.
In the Bulldogs’ win over Summit, Addie Ritterbush had 12 kills, nine digs and five aces, Ella Yanowich added 10 kills, Ella Steele had 34 assists and Ava Walitt had eight digs and four aces. Against Battle Mountain, Yanowich had 10 kills and three aces, Kyra Birch added eight kills, Ella Steele had 24 assists and 15 digs and Lauren Hardin had three solo blocks.
Durango 3, Grand Junction 0: The Demons handed the Tigers their ninth straight loss with a 25-7, 25-15, 25-16 loss. Grand Junction fell to 3-13, 0-6 in the SWL.
Soccer
Luiz Aguirre had a goal and an assist to lead Grand Junction to a 3-2 victory at Durango. Yago Aguillo and Angel Mendez also scored for the Tigers (7-5, 4-1 Southwestern League) and Matthew Parkes and Gerardo Hernandez both had an assist in the win, which put Grand Junction atop the SWL standings.
Aspen 2, Palisade 1: Silas Ford scored and Joe Bravo made nine saves, but the Bulldogs (4-6, 3-2 Class 4A/3A Western Slope League) lost to the Skiers at Long Family Park.