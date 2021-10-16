This was the kind of game that left the Central football players, coaches and fans wondering what went wrong but thrilled with the moments that went right.
A game the Warriors appeared to be in control of from the opening kickoff turned into a fantastic finish.
After giving up a touchdown in the final two minutes Saturday, it took a Devin Hickey pass to Cash Walker of 24 yards with 41 seconds remaining to give Central a 25-20 win over Greeley Central at Stocker Stadium.
It was a game that probably shouldn’t have needed the late-game heroics but the Wildcats had a number of big plays late in the fourth quarter that turned a sure Central win into a heart-stopping finish that wasn’t truly secured until Johan Trevizo snagged an interception in the end zone on the final play.
“It was just amazing,” Hickey said. “We shouldn’t have been in that position but it’s a great feeling to come back and get the win.”
The game-winning TD throw was as improbable as Greeley Central’s chances at a win for most of the game.
The winning drive was set up by a 42-yard kickoff return by James Montoya, then it was Hickey’s ability to make plays that was the difference.
The junior QB had a 14-yard run, then a 3-yard run on fourth-and-1 to set up the touchdown play that looked doomed from the start.
Hickey appeared to be swallowed up by the pass rush, but somehow popped out of the scrum and drifted to his right, and what did he see? A wide-open Walker cruising toward the end zone.
“I ran my initial route, the ball didn’t come to me, my quarterback was athletic, rolled out, found me — touchdown,” Walker said, smiling.
Hickey summed it up almost the same way.
“The play we called didn’t really work out, I just scrambled out and made a play, found Cash wide-open,” Hickey said. “Everyone came at me, thought I was going to run and then it popped right open.”
The final touchdown for the Warriors (24-4, 2-1 4A Northern 2 Conference) was ironic because of its similarity to a play that set up their first score.
A snap ricocheted away from Hickey, but the junior scooped up the ball. With the Greeley Central (1-7, 0-3) pass rush flooding the backfield, he lofted a completion to Walker, who motored down the sideline for 61 yards. Santana Moss scored on the next play on a 6-yard run.
The 7-0 lead grew to 19-0 and the Warriors looked to be in complete control.
Late in the second quarter, after not gaining a first down, the Wildcats took advantage of the aggressive, swarming Warriors’ defense with a draw play and Yahir Chairez-Salazar scored on a 51-yard run to make it 19-6 at halftime.
That same play call set up the beginning of the frantic final few minutes.
The draw worked perfectly and Chairez-Salazar broke free for a 44-yard touchdown and the two-point conversation made the score 19-14.
The Wildcats then recovered the onside kick and were back in business.
Zjhonoah Trujillo launched a deep pass to Randy Macias for a gain of 44 to the 6-yard-line.
Central’s run defense was up to the task for the first three plays, but on fourth-and-goal from the one, fullback Victor Martinez powered in for the score and a 20-19 lead with 1:51 remaining.
The win was a defining moment for the Warrior’s ability to handle adversity, Santana Martinez said.
“It’s just amazing how we came together as a team, overcame adversity and just got the win,” he said. “We just had to clear our minds and come back and do our thing, and play the way we know we can play.”
Even after the Warriors took a 19-0 lead, the first half was not pretty.
For the offense, two turnovers and more flags than a United Nations event tormented the Warriors.
But they generated two scoring drives in the second quarter.
Hickey scored on a 2-yard run for a 13-0 lead, then Hickey zipped a pass to Justin Blanton for a 15-yard TD and the 19-0 lead.
Hickey finished with 157 yards passing and another 83 on the ground.
Central put together an 11-play drive, all runs, that chewed up nearly seven minutes of the third quarter. But the drive stalled near the 50 and on the next drive, things looked promising before a fumble end that opportunity.
The Warriors defense that has been solid all season controlled most of the game other than the big plays.
Javian Hernandez lead a fierce pass rush that resulted in a sack and a loss of 10 to force the Wildcats to punt early in the fourth quarter.
“We really shouldn’t have been in that position, but it’s one of things you just can’t quit, you have to take those blows and keep on going,” Hernandez said.
Walker said the win was huge for the Warriors for two reasons.
“We’re always going to have fight, our team has gone through a lot of adversity and it’s all about changing the culture and with this win I think we truly did,” he said. “It was a tremendous opportunity to win this game and stay alive for the playoffs.”