Central is a relatively young team with only two seniors, but the Warriors girls’ basketball team played like a veteran team down the stretch.
Sasha Rascon, one of the two seniors, gave Central the spark it needed early in the fourth quarter to propel Central to a 55-43 victory over Frederick in the second round of the Class 4A state tournament Friday night .
Tenth-seed Central (20-4) advance to the Sweet 16 to play the winner of Roosevelt and Thomas Jefferson on March 1.
“Sasha came up big for us,” Central coach Mary Doane said. “She’s a neat kid and kind of an unsung hero. The kids love it when she scores.”
Frederick (13-11) scored early in the fourth quarter to tie the game after trailing throughout. On Central’s next possession, Rascon grabbed an offensive rebound, scored and was fouled with 6:34 left in the game. She missed the free throw, but grabbed the rebound and scored again to give Central a 40-36 lead.
“I like to get rebounds,” Rascon said. “Putbacks help to get the lid off the basket.”
Central pulled away after Rascon’s quick four points, making 15 of 18 free throws the rest of the way.
Krystyna Manzanarez led the way for Central with 14 points. She made seven of eight foul shots in the fourth quarter.
“I think our coaches tell us to be calm,” Manzanarez said. “There is no need to panic. We don’t force the ball a lot. We try to be relaxed.”
Brynn Wagner had 11 points, Bailee Ritterbush scored nine and Rascon added eight.
Central’s defense also tightened up in the fourth quarter, limiting Frederick to two field goals after Rascon’s missed free throw putback. Frederick made three of nine field goals in the fourth quarter.
“I thought Krystyna and Brynn (Wagner) defensively locked down their guards and clean up the trash (loose balls),” Doane said. “They took care of the ball.”
Ali Davis led Frederick with 17 points and Savanna Staff chipped in 13.
Central started hot, scoring on three of its first four possessions for an 8-0 lead. Manzanarez and Ritterbush each hit a 3-pointer. Manzanarez scored two more times in the first quarter, including a layup after swinging the ball around her back on the way to the basket.
Frederick responded with 5-0 run early in the second quarter including two layups to cut Central’s lead to 16-12. Fredrick outscored Central 9-5 in the second quarter to get within three points with one minute left.
Jasmine Hernandez hit two 3-pointers in the final minute of the first half, including one at the buzzer in the corner to give Central a 25-16 halftime lead.
Frederick cut the deficit to one point by the end of the third quarter, by attacking the basket. When Frederick didn’t score underneath the basket, they drew fouls, making four trips to the foul line.