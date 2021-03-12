For the second time ever, Central High School has a Great 8 girls basketball team. The Warriors have both seasoned seniors and clutch freshmen to thank for that.
Freshman Brynn Wagner scored 15 points, senior Leah Redding added 11 and the ninth-seeded Warriors' defense held firm to start and close their 50-42 home win over No. 25 Berthoud on Thursday night in the Class 4A round of 16.
Central (13-3) will travel to the No. 1 seed, Holy Family (12-1), on Monday, as all Great 8 games were delayed from Saturday by the Colorado High School Activities Association because of a projected snow storm that will coat much of the state this weekend. It'll be the first time Central has played in the state quarterfinals since 2010.
“Words can't explain it right now,” Central coach Mary Doane said. “They've worked so hard. I can't explain what I'm feeling, but I do know they earned it.”
Down 29-23 in the third quarter, Central got baskets from Redding, sophomore Alex Wagner and freshman Krystyna Manzanarez to pull within 32-30 before Manzanarez hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key to lift the Warriors to a 33-32 lead.
On the next possession, Redding hit a 3-pointer from the right wing, putting Central ahead for good.
“I feel like we definitely had a lot more confidence in ourselves today,” Manzanarez said. “The energy we brought before the game definitely boosted all of us up and that helped us tremendously.”
Up 38-35 in the fourth, Brynn Wagner hit floaters from the right and left sides close to the baseline as Central kept answering every time the Spartans (9-7) attempted to keep the game within one score.
Redding, Alex Wagner (who scored eight points) and Mya Murdock helped seal the game by make their free throws. Redding's late steal and fast-break basket in front of a small but boisterous student section served as an exclamation point.
“We talked about how everybody could play with everybody,” Doane said. “It's about doing what's right the most times and playing Warrior basketball. We just weren't going to go outside of ourselves. We were going to do what we do.”
Brynn Wagner is no stranger to seizing amoment when needed despite her youth, and Thursday was no exception. Central trailed 5-4 after a sloppy first quarter, but nine points from the freshman in the second quarter helped the team bounce back for a 23-22 halftime lead.
“I knew that one of us had to show up (offensively),” Wagner said. “I love them, so I play for everyone. It was a great night. We all have our nights, but it's special to be part of this team because we're family and we mean the world to each other.”
Although this Central team has some key senior leaders such as Redding, Murdock and Autumn Spencer — the latter two scored four points against Berthoud — Wagner and Manzanarez (seven points) have given the program long-term optimism, as well.
“It's crazy; it's our dream come true,” Wagner said. “Me and Krystyna have been playing together since fourth grade. We've always dreamed of this. We're just going to keep moving forward.”
Central's next game will be its greatest challenge of the season. Holy Family's average score this season has been 67-34.
The Warriors hit the road without not intimidated by the top-seeded Tigers.
“As a freshman, it feels really good to be on this team with these players because we work so well,” Manzanarez said. “This whole season, we've been working for this. On Monday, when we go play, we're going to show (Holy Family) why we're there.”