Central's Sasha Rascon (white 23) shoots a layup against Palisade's Kyra Birch (maroon 23), Ella Yanowich (4) and Ella Steele (13) in her team's 69-19 win at Central High School on tuesday. Rascon scored 12 points.
Palisade's Ella Steele (13) readies a layup past Central's Bailee Ritterbush (2) and Liana Bryant (32) in her team's 69-19 loss at Central High School on Tuesday. Steele led Palisade ins coring with 10 points.
Central’s Bailee Ritterbush, 2, shoots a layup over Palisade’s Ella Steele, 13, in her team’s 69-19 win at Central High School on Tuesday. Ritterbush scored four points.
Scott Crabtree
Central's Alex Wagner takes a jump shot over the Palisade defense in her team's 69-19 win at Central High School on Tuesday. Wagner scored seven points.
Scott Crabtree
Central's Brynn Wagner shoots the ball in her team's 69-19 win over Palisade at Central High School on Tuesday. Wagner scored two points.
Scott Crabtree
Scott Crabtree
There are few better ways to bounce back from a loss than a home win over a rival, and that’s what the Central girls basketball team did in its 69-19 victory over Palisade on Tuesday.
Central led by double digits at the end of every quarter, and scored 61 through three. Every player who suited up for the Warriors (17-3) scored. The 69 points is the second-most the Warriors have scored this season.
Palisade (3-15) fought hard in the game. The Bulldogs had a solid first quarter when Ella Steele scored six points and was 2 of 2 from the free-throw line. But Central scored 20 in the quarter and only padded the lead from there.
Krystyna Manzanarez led Central with 26 points, 14 in the second quarter alone. Sasha Rascon was second on the Warriors with 12 points.
Steele’s 10 points was the most for Palisade, with Kyra Birch adding six points.
Delta 39, Fruita Monument 34: In a matter of days, the two best teams in the Southwestern League have lost to the 3A Panthers on the road.
Delta’s victory over Fruita (16-3) comes off the heels of its win over Central on Feb. 5. This time, Delta (13-2) held the Wildcats to their fewest points all season.
Fruita continued its season-long trend of good defense through most of the game. The Wildcats surrendered 10 first-quarter points, then allowed the Panthers to score only 12 in the second and third quarters combined.
The problem was Delta matched Fruita’s defensive intensity.
The Wildcats never matched their 12-point first quarter and were held to single digits in the final three quarters. Meanwhile, Delta scored 17 in the final quarter to notch the win.
Addison Eyre led Fruita with a career-high 14 points and Kylie Wells added seven points. Erika Kuta led the Panthers with 12 points and Aubrey Fraser scored seven.
Boys Basketball
Fruita Monument 81, Delta 57: Fruita won its second-straight game thanks to an excellent first half.
The Wildcats (9-10, 2-3 Southwestern League) could not be stopped on offense. They scored 49 points in the first half and surrendered just 19 points.
The Panthers (6-10, 4-2 Western Slope League) did not go down without a fight, though. They outscored the Wildcats 18-12 in the third quarter but couldn’t keep up the momentum. Fruita’s offense scored 20 in the final quarter to close out the win.
For Fruita, Carson Hollingshead (26) and Connor Laible (19) combined to score 45 points. Brendan Baier scored 16 points and Dylan Bynum scored 11 to lead Delta.