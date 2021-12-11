Central High School’s win over Legacy on Friday at the Family Health West Wildcat Classic at Fruita Monument was a tale of two halves.
In the first, the Warriors’ offense was stagnant. In the second, the offense gelled and cut through the Lightning’s defense with ease. And that allowed Central to bounce back from Thursday’s double-digit loss with a 39-34 victory on Friday.
“Basketball is fun. And when you win, it’s more fun,” coach Mary Doane said. “I was impressed by their grind. We had good looks in the first but it didn’t go our way. But they stuck with it and kept grinding it out. That’s a great quality of this squad.”
The Warriors scored only two points in the first quarter and seven in the second. They couldn’t make the most of open looks, watching the ball bounce off the rim, or putting a tad too much power on their shots.
But thanks to a suffocating defense that overwhelmed Legacy’s offense — and 10 first half fouls by the Lightning — Central trailed only 12-9 at halftime.
That’s when a switch flipped for the Warriors (4-1).
“There are some bad fundamentals that can make a shot just miss,” Doane said. “As a shooter, when it’s not going down, you gotta calm down a bit. You need to hold your composure when you shoot that ball.”
Central opened the half with a 12-3 run, and outscored Legacy 18-6 in the third quarter.
That was due, in large part, to the offensive prowess of sophomores Krystyna Manzanarez and Brynn Wagner. They accounted for 21 of the Warriors’ 39 points.
Manzanarez started the run when she drove to the paint. Manzanarez faked a drive right that sent her defender into another defender, then cut left for an easy basket. After a Legacy turnover, Alex Wagner gave the Warriors a lead, and Manzanarez cushioned that advantage with a corner 3-pointer.
The offense flowed through Manzanarez all night. She seemed effortlessly worked around tight defenders to give herself an open shot. Once Legacy (2-3) started to double her, she would dish it out to an open teammate.
“We brought out more intensity in the second half and played a lot more as a team. When my shot isn’t falling, I just don’t give up. Once it starts falling, or I start passing to open teammates or doing something positive for the team, my confidence goes up,” said Manzanarez, who scored a team-high 11 points. “I’m really comfortable on the court because of this team. They’re like sisters to me.”
While the offense took two quarters to get going, the Central defense was solid all game.
The suffocating Warrior defense wouldn’t let the Lightning offense get comfortable. Legacy’s frustration showed, and that led to 19 team fouls.
When the Legacy offense finally got going and scored 16 fourth-quarter points, Central had a large enough cushion that it didn’t matter.
Brynn Wagner, who scored 10 points, said the win was vital and show’s what the team can do when they’re on the same page — which is often.
Players are rarely seen walking alone in the hallways, Doane said, they’re always together. Brynn Wagner thinks that helps them on the court.
“We learned from our mistakes last night and grew from those to be better today. I think that’s the most important thing,” she said. “When we’re on, we’re a really good team. I love these girls, they’re like my second family.”
Carbon 47, Grand Junction 7: The Tigers’ growing pains continued in a tough loss to Carbon, Utah.
After a scoreless first quarter, Grand Junction’s offense showed cohesion in the second before being overpowered by the larger and more experienced Dinos (5-3). The Tigers’ defense stepped up in the fourth quarter and allowed just one basket and a pair of free throws.
Sada Bond led Grand Junction (0-4) with four points and Amiah Timothy led the Dinos with 10 points.
Castle View 66, Palisade 24: The Bulldogs (0-3) couldn’t overcome a slow start and dropped their third straight game.
Palisade couldn’t find a rhythm on offense for most of the game and the defense couldn’t slow down the Sabercats (1-2). The Bulldogs put together highlight plays in the second half, though.
Late in the third, Lilly Kolisch drained a rainbow 3-pointer. Then, the defense forced a turnover and Addie Ritterbush drove the length of the court for a buzzer-beating layup.
Kolisch led Palisade with eight points and Rielley McNeill led Castle View with 15 points.
Fruita Monument 40, Ponderosa 36: In a rematch of last season's first-round playoff matchup, the Wildcats eked out a tightly-contested win.
Fruita Monument (5-0) and the Mustangs (2-4) couldn't separate each other and were in a low-scoring slugfest through the first three quarters. In the fourth, both teams combined for the most points in the game (28).
Kylie Wells scored eight points in the final quarter, including four clutch free throws. She also opened the quarter with an emphatic steal and score.
She led Fruita with 13 points and Kayli Spall led Ponderosa with 16 points.
Boys
Roosevelt 48, Central 47: The Warriors (1-4) lost a heartbreaker to the Roughriders at the Steamboat Shootout.
Central was down 24-20 at halftime but three 3-pointers and seven points from Erick Macks helped them take a 37-36 lead entering the final quarter. But, they couldn’t seal the deal, and Roosevelt (1-2) came out on top.
Braylon Scott led the Warriors with 13 points and Brock Saya led the Roughriders with 25 points.
Lotus School 43, Palisade 39: A slow start to the second half hurt Palisade’s cause in a loss to Lotus School For Excellence at the Meeker Cowboy Shootout.
The Bulldogs (1-4) and Meteors (2-0) were neck-and-neck for three quarters, but the latter had a massive advantage for one and that was the difference-maker.
Down 22-19 at halftime, Palisade scored only four points and missed four free throws in the third quarter. Lotus, meanwhile, scored 12 points to take a double-digit lead entering the final frame. Though Palisade was hot in that quarter, scoring 16 points, the hole was too deep to climb out of.
Donovan Maestas’ 14 points were the most for the Bulldogs, and Elias Dessalegn’s 16 points led the Meteors.
Highlands Ranch 64, Fruita Monument 45: The Wildcats' two-game winning streak came to an end against the Falcons at the Bear Creek Tournament.
Fruita (2-4) led 11-9 at the end of the first quarter, but couldn't match Highlands Ranch's 21-point performance and entered the break down 12.
The Wildcats had a strong third quarter but the Falcons (4-1) only padded their lead.
Peyton Mack and Joel Lively each had eight points for the Wildcats and Jacob Jones led the Falcons with 26.
Silver Creek 39, Grand Junction 27: A strong defensive performance wasn't enough for the Tigers at the Ponderosa Mustang Classic.
Grand Junction (3-3) held Silver Creek (5-0) to the second-lowest total all season, but the offense struggled to find any footing.
Andon Tow's eight points were the most for the Tigers and Bridger Sutherland led the Raptors with 12.