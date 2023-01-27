Krystyna Manzanarez scored 21 points and Brynn Wagner added 18 as the Central High School girls basketball team cruised past Palisade 60-34 on Thursday.
The Warriors jumped to an 18-4 lead in the first quarter — 14 of those points came from Manzanarez — and led 32-11 at halftime.
The teams combined for 36 points in the third quarter. The Bulldogs (5-12) scored 16 out of the break, but the Warriors’ lead was too great for them to overcome.
Seven players scored for Central (9-6). Manzanarez hit three 3-pointers and Wagner hit two of her own. Liana Bryant connected once from beyond the arc and was third on the team with nine points.
Addie Ritterbush led Palisade with nine points and Kate Fricke was second with seven.
Glenwood Springs 54, Grand Junction 10: The Tigers (0-16) were held to four first-half points by the Demons (11-5).
Boys Wrestling
Central trounced Durango 61-12 in a dual on the road.
The Warriors won eight matches by pins and only lost the 113- and 120-pound matchups. Hassin Maynes, ranked fifth in Class 5A at 132, beat Riley Belt, ranked 11th at 138 in 4A, by an 11-0 major decision. Tyler Ziek (190) pinned Dale Harris in 35 seconds.
Grand Junction lost to Durango 42-33 earlier in the evening.
The Demons had six pins to the Tigers’ four.
Dominic Jones pulled off a comeback at 165. He trailed Jaylen Jeffries 9-1 after the first period and scored four points in the second period. In the third, Jones pinned Jeffries.
Palisade was in Meeker and lost 60-9 to the second-ranked team in 2A.
The Bulldogs’ wins came from Teagan Young’s 12-9 decision over Dillon Hobbs at 106 and Keyton Young’s pin of Tristan Goodwin in 1 minute, 56 seconds at 138.
Boys Basketball
Christian Miller scored 21 points and Central's defense locked down Palisade in a 52-37 win.
The Warriors led 28-17 at the break and 36-24 entering the final frame.
Central (12-4) held Luke Fay, the top scorer for Palisade (8-9), to a single bucket.
Central's other top scorers were Cam Redding with 11 points and Jackson Amos with seven.
Palisade's top scorers were Nick Campbell with 11 points, Josh Zotto with nine, and Hunter Howard and Fred Moore with five each.
Glenwood Springs 58, Grand Junction 55: A tough fourth quarter gave the Tigers (6-10) their fourth-straight loss.
Grand Junction was tied with Glenwood Springs (10-7) at halftime and held a four point advantage entering the final frame. But GJ was outscored 18-12 in the final quarter.
Cam Ochoa led the Tigers with 16 points, including four 3-pointers. Will Applegate scored 13 points and Jase Satterfield added eight.