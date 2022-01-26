The Central High School girls basketball team toughed out a low-scoring league win on the road on Tuesday.
The Warriors outlasted Montrose 39-32, extending their winning streak to 10 games and padding their gap between them and most of the Southwestern League.
Tuesday’s point total is tied for the third-lowest Central (13-1, 3-0 SWL) has posted this season but it was saved by a stout defense. Montrose could only muster four points in the opening quarter.
The Indians’ offense improved in the second quarter with 11 points thanks to frequent trips to the free-throw line.
But Central’s defense clamped down and allowed only seven points in the third quarter. Central then scored 13 points in the final quarter, six of which came from Krystyna Manzanarez. That offensive output softened the impact of 10 Montrose points and allowed the Warriors to pull away.
The loss for the Indians (9-7, 1-2) is their third in four games.
Manzanarez led Central with 13 points, but the Warriors won in part because of their depth. Five players scored and all had at least two baskets.
Brynn Wagner bolstered the Warriors in the first quarter with six points, and Sasha Rascon scored four points of her own in the third.
Taygan Rocco led Montrose with 11 points.
Boys basketball
Fruita Monument’s offense was on fire and its defense pitched a shutout for an entire quarter en route to a dominating 67-33 victory at Battle Mountain.
The Wildcats (7-8, 1-1 Southwestern League) were hot from the opening tip. The Wildcats took a 16-8 lead and didn’t slow down, scoring 21 points in the second quarter. But more impressive than that feat was the defense not allowing a point to the Huskies (2-11, 0-4 Western Slope League) in the second quarter.
Fruita built a 52-15 lead in the third quarter. Ten different players scored for the Wildcats, led by Carson Hollingshead’s 14 points. Skylar Johnson had 10 points and Austin Reed scored nine in Fruita’s second straight victory.
Montrose 61, Central 36: The Warriors were no match for the Indians, who remained undefeated with the league win.
Central (4-10, 0-3 Southwestern League) came out slow against the talented Indians and trailed 20-4 at the end of the first quarter. Both phases of the game improved in the second quarter, matching the Indians with 10 points. But to open the second half, Montrose (16-0, 3-0 SWL) found its momentum again, outscoring Central 19-6.
Fletcher Cheezum led Montrose with 21 points and Trey Reese had 12 points. Top scorer Luke Hutto was held to only nine points.
Ryland Nostrand led Central 11 points. Braylen Scott had seven points and Santana Martinez and Andrew Serrano added five each.