BROOMFIELD — Going up against the No. 1 team in the state on the road is never easy, especially in the Great 8 of the Class 4A state tournament.
Still, ninth-seeded Central gave top-seeded Holy Family (13-1) a run for its money on Tuesday night before losing 61-53.
Central (13-4) gave the Tigers — who outscored their opponents by a total of 455 points coming into the game — one of their toughest games of the entire season.
“I’m proud of my girls because of the season that they had,” coach Mary Doane said. “The two words that we talked about all year are tenacious and fearless. That’s how they played. Holy Family got some bounces that went their way and we had a couple defensive breakdowns that they happened to capitalize on, but my girls, they came out and they played their game.”
The Warriors spread the scoring around, but senior Leah Redding (21 points), senior Mya Murdock (12 points) and freshman Krystyna Manzanarez (10 points) brought the most fire.
Central started the game playing catch-up to the Tigers and fell behind by as much as 12 points near the midway mark of the second quarter. Up to that point, the Holy Family’s full-court pressure and numerous blocks and steals limited the Warriors’ shot selection.
That didn’t last long.
Trailing 23-11, Central went on the offensive and relied on strong ball movement and their transition game to ignite a significant run, thanks in large part to the fancy footwork of Redding, Manzanarez and Murdock. By the break, the Warriors had pulled within only one point, 26-25.
“I think we just knew that we had to come out strong and they’re bigger than us, so we knew we had to use our speed and run to get past them,” Redding said. “Usually, we practice a lot of 3s because we’re tiny, so we can’t really get inside as much as we would want to.”
An opening layup from Redding in the second half gave the Warriors their first lead of the game, 27-26, to continue their phenomenal run. They kept the Tigers under pressure throughout the third quarter but entered the fourth quarter trailing 44-39.
The Tigers played more aggressively in the second half and started to foul much more. Central was in the bonus with 6:53 remaining in the game, which could have given the Warriors a significant advantage.
Holy Family, however, cleaned up its game and wouldn’t let Central reach the free-throw line many more times. Alyssa Wells led the Tigers with 20 points.
Though the Warriors’ season ended in the Great 8, the future is bright for a team that’s only losing four seniors. Doane and Redding believe Central has another shot at a deep tournament run down the road.
“I’m so proud of them,” Redding said. “Honestly, they made my senior year so enjoyable and I’m sad to see them go but I hope they’re really successful when I’m gone.
“I think (this game) made them stronger with our (young players) getting in and being able to play in a game like this will really make them tough to beat next year.”