With her Central girls basketball team up 41-40 against Durango and with seconds to go in overtime on Friday night, Brynn Wagner drew a hard foul that sent her to the free-throw line.
Under heavy pressure, she made the first shot. Then, with the Durango boys team shouting from the sideline behind her and parents in the stands making noise, she made the other.
Her shots secured Central’s statement 43-40 home win over the Demons.
“They’re tough. Every year they’re tough. It felt great to come through for my team. We just wanted to beat Durango so bad,” said Wagner, who scored 13 points for Central. “More than anything, this boosts our confidence because it proves we can beat tough teams.”
The Warriors (12-1, 2-0 Southwestern League) were looking to prove their legitimacy entering the game and they overcame several obstacles to get the win.
Their backs were against the wall right away, a key starter fouled out a crucial moment, and they had to adapt to a physical opponent.
The game started as poorly as it could have for Central. The Warriors’ shots were just a bit off-target, often bouncing or rolling off the rim and into the waiting hands of a Demon defender.
When Durango (11-4, 1-1 SWL) had the ball, reigning SWL player of the year Mason Rowland was almost unstoppable. She scored 13 of the Demons’ first 18 points, helping them build an 18-6 lead. By that point, the Warriors had only had one made basket and four free throws.
But then something changed. Hitting the free throws took the lid off the basket, and the Warriors took over.
“They’ve all played Durango, so they knew how big this game was. They knew what they were coming into,” coach Mary Doane said. “We started getting to the rim and we took the lid off the basket from the charity stripe. When you’re in that situation, attacking the basket is your best option.”
The Warriors embarked in a 17-4 run and scored 15 straight. Coming off the bench, Lauryn Spencer provided the exclamation mark for the rally.
The sophomore tipped away a pass on defense and took the ensuing fast break the length of the court. She went up for a layup and was fouled.
When she completed the three-point play to secure a 20-18 lead — the first of the game for the Warriors — the bench went wild. The defense-to-offense sequence provided a boost of confidence for Spencer and the Warriors.
“I was really nervous coming into the game, and to get that right away really calmed my nerves down,” Spencer said. “It can be nerve-wracking to come off the bench, you might be a little drowsy. So you need to get a lot of energy.”
What stuck out most to Doane was what her team overcame.
After the 21-point second quarter, Durango allowed only 18 points the rest of the way, and starter Alex Wagner fouled out in the fourth quarter.
Yet help from the entire roster — from Krystyna Manzanarez muscling her way to 13 points, to bench players like Liana Bryant hitting clutch shots and free throws — and matching Durango’s physicality canceled out any of the adversity Central faced.
“They grew up a lot tonight. Durango is always a tough game and they know that,” Doane said. “They’ve wanted a challenge. When we were down 9-0, I told them, ‘Well, here’s your challenge.’ ”
Montrose 37, Grand Junction 10: The Indians (9-6, 1-1 Southwestern League) jumped to a 13-2 lead after one quarter and extended their advantage to 27-2 at halftime.
Riley Applegate scored the only basket of the first half for the Tigers (1-15, 0-3) and finished with three points. Sada Bond scored all seven of her points after halftime — five in the third quarter.
Taygan Rocco and Taylor Yanosky both scored eight points to lead Montrose.