The Central girls basketball team may not be Southwestern League champs, but the Warriors showed they’re still a force to be reckoned with Thursday.
Central cruise past league foe Montrose 51-26 at home in their season finale.
Most things went right for Central (19-4, 6-2) in the win. The Warriors opened fast, outscoring the Indians 14-4 in the first quarter. That lead softened the impact of a 14-point second quarter from the Indians, so the Warriors entered halftime with a 27-18 lead.
Brynn Wagner scored 12 points in the first half.
The Central defense clamped down on Montrose (11-11, 2-5) in the second half. Montrose could only muster two points in the third quarter and six in the fourth.
Wagner’s scoring slowed, but Krystyna Manzanarez’s picked up. The sophomore scored nine points in the final quarter.
Manzanarez and Wagner led the Warriors in scoring with 16 and 14, respectively. Josie Coulter scored 10 points for Montrose.
Glenwood Springs 82, Palisade 14: The Bulldogs (4-18, 2-9 Western Slope League) struggled in their second-to-last game of the season against the Demons (16-6, 11-0 WSL).
Delaney Wright and Ella Yanowich each scored four points and Ember Hopkins had five rebounds for Palisade.
Boys Basketball
Palisade 57, Glenwood Springs 49: The Bulldogs (12-10, 9-2) kept their Western Slope League title hopes alive with a dominant second half on the road.
After a close first quarter, the Demons scored 18 points in the second quarter to take a 27-20 halftime lead. But Glenwood (8-14, 5-6) didn’t stay in that position for long.
Palisade erupted with 37 second-half points and limited Glenwood to 22.
Paul Steinke led the Bulldogs with 19 points, Jorge Mendoza added 14 and Donovan Maestas had nine.
If the Bulldogs win their home game against Battle Mountain on Saturday, they have a shot to win the WSL.
Montrose 52, Central 40: A strong second half wasn’t enough to lift the Warriors over one of the best teams in 4A in their final game of the season.
Central (7-16, 1-7 Southwestern League) was down early. The defense couldn’t slow down Montrose and trailed 33-15 at the break.
But the Warriors were able to stop the Indians (22-0, 7-0 SWL) more often in the second half.
Central surrendered only 19 points in the second half and scored 25.
Andrew Serrano and Ryland Nostrand scored nine points each for the Warriors and Braylen Scott scored eight. Ashden Oberg led Montrose with 15 points and Fletcher Cheezum added 12.