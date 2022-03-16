For the first time since 2014, the Central High School girls tennis team beat rival Grand Junction in a dual.
The Warriors won all four doubles matches Tuesday to defeat the Tigers 4-3 at Canyon View Park. Grand Junction led 3-0 after Emma Aubert (No. 1), Emma Thompson (No. 2) and Natalie Hanks (No. 3) each won their singles match in straight sets.
The No. 4 doubles team of Claire Dsiwisz and Joey Smith started Central’s comeback with a 6-2, 6-0 victory. Caysee Calton and Lenah Anderson at No. 2 doubles then won 6-1, 6-3, followed by Jordan Bauer and Tisfera Berger winning 7-5, 7-0 at No. 1 doubles to tie the match.
The Warriors’ No. 3 doubles team of Kenidee Calton and Jennika Quintana trailed for most of the first set, but battled back to win in a tiebreaker 7-6 (7-2). Calton and Quintana won the second set 7-5 to give Central the breakthrough win.
Girls Soccer
Liana Bryant had a hat trick to lead Central to a 3-1 victory over Coal Ridge at Long Family Park. Rhyan Mason and Danessa Cordero each had one assist and Jasmine Hernandez made seven saves in the season-opening victory.
Fruita Monument 2, Glenwood Springs 0: Molly Younker and Ciara Leon both scored to lead the Wildcats past the Demons in a game moved to Canyon View Park because of snow in Glenwood Springs. Kyle Wells and Regan Dare both had an assist for Fruita (2-1).
Boys Lacrosse
Tony Farber had a hat trick to lead Fruita Monument to 14-4 victory over Montrose. The Wildcats had a balanced scoring attack with Kaison Stegelmeier, Mason Stocking, Jonathan Diedrich and Branson Padgett all scoring two goals.
Karter Harmon, Drew Summers and Tyler Draper all had one goal and Farber, Draper and Harmon all had two assists in the win.