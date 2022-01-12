The Central High School girls basketball team won its sixth straight game, beating Moffat County 48-40 on Tuesday night.
A second-quarter surge gave the Warriors (9-1) a 28-17 lead at halftime. Brynn Wagner led the spurt, scoring six of her 12 points in the quarter — both on 3-pointers. Central increased its lead in the third quarter as Krystyna Manzanarez had eight of her team-high 14 points in the quarter.
The Bulldogs (3-5) didn’t go away with Rylie Felton scoring 13 of her game-high 17 points after halftime, including nine in the third quarter.
With Sasha Rascon in foul trouble for Central, Alex Wagner was forced to moved to the post and responded with six points. Bailee Ritterbush also scored in double figures, with 10 points off the bench.
Coal Ridge 58, Grand Junction 20: The Titans (9-2) raced to a big lead in the first half and cruised past the Tigers (1-12).
Jackie Camunez scored eight of her 14 points in the first quarter as Coal Ridge raced to a 20-6 lead. Aceleigh Porter led the Titans with 16 points and Clara Camunez also scored in double figures with 14 points.
Riley Applegate led Grand Junction with seven points.
Boys
Trailing 27-26 at halftime, Grand Junction scored 20 points in the third quarter and then held on to beat Coal Ridge 62-60.
Dillon Chapman scored a career-high 27 points to lead the Tigers (9-5) to their sixth win in seven games. Riley Skinner added 13 points and Andon Tow had 11.
Central 46, Moffat County 35: The Warriors used a big fourth quarter to pull away, outscoring the Bulldogs 17-10 in the final quarter.
Ten players scored for Central (4-7), led by Raef Carter’s 13 points. The Warriors made eight free throws in the fourth quarter to put the game away.