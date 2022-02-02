A chance to deliver the Grand Junction wrestling team a win wasn’t the only thing on the line for Micah Kenney when he stepped onto the mat against Central’s Devin Hickey on Tuesday night.
Kenney, one of the top wrestlers on the Western Slope in Class 5A, suffered a deflating 6-4 loss to Hickey on Jan. 12 at the Jackpot Duals.
But the loss lit a fire under Kenney, who wrestles at 160 pounds, and fueled strong performances at subsequent tournaments. But he always had the rematch with Hickey in the back of his mind.
Kenney made the most of that opportunity in the Tigers’ gym with an 11-6 double-overtime sudden victory in one of the best matches of the season. Even better for Kenney, it gave the Tigers a 33-30 victory over the Warriors.
“I used that loss to get better. I think I took too many risks in the Jackpots. Since, I’ve just been sticking with what works for me,” Kenney said. “I was hoping to get a rematch and I’m glad I did. I wrestled smarter this time.”
It was a match that lived up to its billing of a possible rivalry thanks to multiple near-pins, comeback takedowns and bragging rights on the line.
Kenney opened with a quick takedown in the first period for a 2-0 lead, then built a 4-0 advantage in the second.
In the third period, Hickey’s back was nearly against the mat when he stole the momentum. He countered two near-pins into two-point reversals. Then things flipped again.
With just inches between his back and a second loss to Hickey, Kenney flipped Hickey and took a 6-4 lead before Hickey knotted things up to send the match into overtime.
Kenney scored a two-point takedown to open the extra period, then a blood timeout was taken.
As coaches stuffed Kenney’s gushing nose with tissue, coach Kyle Sand hyped up his wrestler.
“He’s broken, you got this!” Sand said.
Hickey delivered one of the toughest performances of the night, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Kenney.
“Every period, it was getting tougher and tougher,” Hickey said. “I think I wrestled decent, but I can improve. Now, I need to get ready for regionals.”
When the final whistle sounded, Kenney jumped in the air and pumped his fist, blood-soaked tissues in one of his nostrils, hair disheveled and pride at a high.
“Conditioning (got me through that). I’ve been working on my conditioning a lot and running whenever I can. That helps me stay active on my feet and active in a position,” Kenney said. “It felt awesome. I did this and I gave my team the win.”
Girls Basketball
A 15-point first quarter and a 13-point third quarter alone would have been enough for Fruita as it completed the season sweep of Montrose with a 45-25 victory.
The Wildcats (15-2, 4-0 Southwestern League) got rolling early, taking a 15-7 lead at the end of the first quarter thanks to six players scoring in the quarter. That was also the most scoring Montrose (9-10, 1-3 SWL) had until the fourth quarter.
Olivia Campbell led the Wildcats with 12 points, and Kylie Wells had 11. Josie Coulter’s six points led Montrose.
Central 51, Grand Junction 14: Central defended its home court against Grand Junction to win its 13th straight game.
The Warriors (16-1, 4-0 Southwestern League) had a shutout until the third quarter.
The win gives Central its the longest winning streak for the program since 2009-10 when the team won 14 in a row. Grand Junction (1-18, 0-4 SWL) dropped its 11th straight game.
Krystyna Manzanarez scored 17 points for the Warriors, including three 3-point shots. Lauryn Spencer scored 11 points coming off the bench. Sada Bond and Teagan Wilkins each had four points for the Tigers.
Boys Basketball
Grand Junction broke an 18-18 halftime tie in the third quarter and never looked back in a 48-34 victory over Central.
Grand Junction (13-6, 4-1 Southwestern League) hit four 3-pointers in the first half but couldn’t pull away. The Warriors (5-12, 0-4 SWL) responded by earning three trips to the free-throw line and going 3 of 6 there.
But in the second half, GJ outscored Central 12-3 and scored 18 points in the final quarter to secure the win.
Dillon Chapman scored 17 points and made all eight of his free throws for the Tigers. Wonde Yao-Clay added 12 points — all 3-pointers — to the cause. Santana Martinez led the Warriors with six points.
Montrose 63, Fruita Monument 48: The Wildcats kept it close at halftime but couldn’t keep pace with a dangerous Indian offense.
Fruita (7-10, 1-3 SWL) was efficient in the first half. The Wildcats scored 23 points and were 4 of 6 from the free throw line. The problem was that Montrose (18-0, 5-0 SWL) was even more efficient, scoring 28 first half points.
Fruita couldn’t keep pace and was outscored 20-13 in the third quarter and 15-12 in the fourth.
Austin Reed scored 16 points and Connor Laible had nine for Fruita. Luke Hutto led Montrose with 24 points and Trey Reese scored 18.