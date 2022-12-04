Central's JP Espinoza has his hand raised Saturday after a victory at the Maverick Duals at Brownson Arena. Espinoza won all four of his contested matches and the Warriors went undefeated in the dual tournament.
Central’s JP Espinoza tries to turn Cedaredge’s Devin Saenz on Saturday during a 113-pound match at the Maverick Duals at Brownson Arena. Espinoza pinned Saenz, one of his four match wins at the dual tournament.
Central's Hassin Maynes looks for an opening Saturday during a 132-pound match at the Maverick Duals at Brownson Arena. Maynes was undefeated in all his contested matches and the Warriors went 5-0 in the dual-format tournament.
Central's Hassin Maynes has his hand raised Saturday after a victory in a 132-pound match at the Maverick Duals at Brownson Arena. Maynes was undefeated in all his contested matches and the Warriors went 5-0 in the dual-format tournament.
Christopher Tomlinson
Christopher Tomlinson
Christopher Tomlinson
Central, Grand Junction and Palisade competed Saturday in the Maverick Duals at Brownson Arena.
Central went undefeated, beating Cedaredge 45-21, Coal Ridge 60-21, Delta 56-14, North Fork 54-24 and Rifle 68-12. Elijah Hernandez (106 pounds) won both of his matches, including a 4-2 sudden victory over Delta’s Dawsen Drozdik, the top-ranked wrestler in 3A in the weight class.
William Dean (138) and Tyler Ziek (190) both went 5-0 and JP Espinoza (113), Hassin Maynes (132), Dagen Harris (150) and Javian Hernandez (285) won all of their matches. Harris won a 7-6 decision over Cedaredge’s Ethan Toothaker, who was a state runner-up at 138 last season.
Palisade went 3-2, beating Montezuma-Cortez 42-25, Coal Ridge 42-35 and Hayden 36-22 and losing to Montrose 60-10 and North Fork 45-33. Keyton Young (138), who had the best state finish of any School District 51 wrestler last year, went 5-0.
Grand Junction lost all but one dual. The Tigers beat Coal Ridge 38-24, lost to Grand Valley 39-36, Gunnison 48-36, Cedaredge 80-0 and Moffat County 48-21. Mathias Martinez (150) won both of his matches.