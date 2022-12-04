Central, Grand Junction and Palisade competed Saturday in the Maverick Duals at Brownson Arena.

Central went undefeated, beating Cedaredge 45-21, Coal Ridge 60-21, Delta 56-14, North Fork 54-24 and Rifle 68-12. Elijah Hernandez (106 pounds) won both of his matches, including a 4-2 sudden victory over Delta’s Dawsen Drozdik, the top-ranked wrestler in 3A in the weight class.