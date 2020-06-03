In early February, Central High School graduate Ben Garland played in the Super Bowl.
Later in the month, Garland became the first active NFL player and military reservist (Colorado Air National Guard) to reach Africa’s tallest peak — the 19,341-foot summit of Mount Kilimanjaro.
Garland was in Africa to work with Waterboys, a foundation that helps to bring clean water to communities in need. Garland was the only active NFL player on the trip, which included water advocates and several active military personnel.
During his two-week trip, Garland kept a diary, which can be viewed at
https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/29224717/diary-49ers-ben-garland-learning-my-limits-kilimanjaro. Here are a few highlights of the trip in Garland’s words.
The first four days of the trip had the group viewing wildlife on a Serengeti safari in Tanzania.
“We saw hippos followed by lions. Just being feet away from their presence and power, you look over and they lock eyes with you,” Garland wrote. “It’s just an incredible experience to be able to just be so close to a fierce predator.
“We saw every cat in Africa, including lions eating a buffalo, a different group of lions stalking and pouncing on birds, a cheetah with her five cubs and a leopard lying in a tree. We also found ourselves in the middle of a herd of elephants.”
On the fifth and sixth day, the group visited a school and a well that had recently been completed. Starting on the seventh day, the group begun its trek up Kilimanjaro. The 11th day began at midnight as the group started its brutal, treacherous ascent to the peak.
“As we traversed the rim (near the summit), the sun began to rise, illuminating the grandeur of the volcano. A 360-degree view revealed the glaciers and allowed you to see all the way to Kenya. The beauty of the sunrise was in stark opposition to the brutality of the altitude,” Garland wrote. “We saw three people being rescued and carried off the mountain. The first man was as white as a ghost, covered in frozen snot stuck to his cheeks and mustache, with his eyes rolling in the back of his head.
“About an hour later we saw the sign at the summit. This image gave everyone a new burst of energy. When we reached the sign, it was like winning a big game. There were high-fives, hugs and tears as we took our victorious pictures.”