Now the fun begins.
Three District 51 softball teams play in regional tournaments Saturday, with Central’s No. 7 overall seed earning the Warriors the right to host Region 7 at Columbine Park.
It’s a venue shift from Kronkright Softball Complex so teams and fans can avoid the construction at the adjacent fire station.
The 19-4 Warriors reached the state final four last season, defeating top-seeded Rock Canyon in the quarterfinals before losing to eventual state champion Fossil Ridge.
Play begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday in all regional tournaments, with the top two teams in each four-team, double-elimination regional advancing to state. The second round in the winners’ bracket and elimination bracket is at 12:15 p.m., with another elimination game at 2:30 p.m., followed by the regional championship game.
Central faces No. 26 Loveland (15-8), with No. 10 Lakewood playing No. 23 Arapahoe in the other first-round game.
The Fruita Monument Wildcats (12-11) drew the No. 22 seed and play No. 11 Chatfield (15-8) in the first round of the Region 6 tournament. No. 6 Smoky Hill is hosting that tournament and plays No. 27 Fort Collins in the first round.
Palisade (14-9) is seeded No. 29 in the Class 4A tournament and is in Region 4 against No. 4 Riverdale Ridge (20-3) in Thornton. Also in that tournament are No. 13 Frederick and No. 20 Golden. The Bulldogs are also seeking a return to the state tournament — Palisade lost to Mead, the eventual state runner-up, in the first round last spring.
Tennis
Players from Grand Junction and Central high schools begin play in the Class 4A state tournament on Thursday at Pueblo City Park.
The Tigers claimed berths in six of seven brackets, with sophomore Evan Gear drawing Evergreen junior Jake Lewis, the Region 3 champion, in the first round at No. 1 singles.
Mathew Silzell, a junior, won the Region 8 title and faces Owen Duffy, a junior from George Washington in the first round at No. 2 singles, with GJ sophomore Evan Severs putting his regional title up against Luke Graboski, a senior from Silver Creek, in the first round at No. 3 singles.
Jase Satterfield and Bailey Rubinstein of Grand Junction play Finn Horsfall and Garrett Hayden of Air Academy in the first round at No. 1 doubles, with Central’s Jarom Bench and Bradan Blanck drawing Alfie Whitmore and Ryan Orris of the Dawson School.
Nick Silzell and Christian Tuttle will represent the Tigers at No. 2 doubles, facing Cheyenne Mountain’s Andrew Ballenger and Matt Peterson, and teammates Liam Pomrenke and Isaac Boyer play Kaiden Ginther and Erik Meier of Littleton at No. 3 doubles.
Central’s Jonathan Balding and Shawn Freeborn won the regional title at No. 4 doubles and play Pueblo County’s Izaiah Padilla and Tryce Delafuente in the opening round.
The state tournament runs through Saturday.