PARKER — The energy in the dugout never wavered for the Central High School softball team on Friday, even as they trailed Legacy by double digits in the Class 5A Region 4 tournament. There was cheering with each hit and out, the occasional seagull-like squawks of “ball” when a Warriors hitter successfully took a pitch off the plate, and players picking each other up as they left the field.
Although the Warriors lost 11-2 to the Lightning, coach Aaron Berk said the enthusiasm is illustrative of the team’s never-say-die attitude, something that might come in handy when they take on Bear Creek at 10 a.m. today in an elimination game.
Central was seeded 13th in the state bracket and Berk said Legacy is better than their No. 20 ranking might suggest.
“Legacy is a good team. They’re not a 20 (seed),” the coach said. “They’re much better than that. They play in an extremely tough league and we tried to prepare the kids for that. You know, playing in the postseason is a tough animal.”
A rocky first inning put the Warriors in a 3-0 hole. After starting pitcher Jenna Fraser surrendered a single and walked the next batter, an error in right field allowed two runs to score. Another single tacked on a third run to create the lead Legacy would hold until the sixth.
There, a hit batter and back-to-back singles drove in another run. After a walk loaded the bases, Kate Walker mashed a grand slam to straightaway center field. Three more hits pushed the Lightning’s lead to 10-0.
Central drove in its first run of the game in the bottom of the sixth when Emma Grabau smoked a single back up the middle, glancing off the opposing pitcher’s glove as it scooted into center field. Central managed to put two additional runners on base, but a double play strangled the rally.
Legacy’s Jordan Heronimus hit a line-drive home run to open the seventh inning and chase Fraser. EllaGrace Kellerby came on in relief and surrendered two singles on two pitches to put runners on the corners. But during the next at-bat, third baseman Aspen Satterfield snagged a line drive and touched her bag to stop the threat with a double play. Kellerby then struck out the final batter of the frame.
Kellerby, who started at first base before her relief appearance, was the only Warriors’ player with two hits. Emma Diaz’s triple was the most impactful hit of the game, driving in one run in the top of the seventh and cementing the final score.
Central has some recent history with No. 29 Bear Creek, who lost their opening game to host No. 4 Legend 15-0. During the Dave Sanders Memorial tournament on Sept. 10 in Lakewood, the Warriors trailed by one run before rallying for five runs in the top of the sixth to win 12-8.
Should Central beat Bear Creek today, the Warriors will be looking at a rematch against Legacy — who lost to Legend 6-1 in the regional championship — at 12:15 p.m.
“We’ll get a little spark, get ready for this game,” Berk said. “Bear Creek’s a team we’ve already played, so hopefully the confidence carries over.”
Fruita Monument will start its regional journey today. The No. 19 Wildcats take on No. 14 Cherokee Trail at the Aurora Sports Complex at 10 a.m. The winner of that game will take on the winner of No. 3 Valor Christian and No. 30 Mountain Range at 12:15 p.m., with the losers squaring off at the same time on a different field in the complex.
In Class 4A, No. 9 Palisade takes on No. 24 Mesa Ridge at 10 a.m. today at the Runyon Sports Complex in Pueblo. The other side of the bracket is No. 8 Pueblo South and No. 25 Greeley West. Winners and losers will square off at noon, with a second-place game scheduled for 2 p.m.
Elsewhere in the classification, No. 18 Rifle lost 7-2 to No. 15 Pueblo County, then fell 9-5 to No. 31 Falcon to end the season.
In Class 3A, No. 10 Delta will play No. 23 Platte Valley at 12:15 p.m. today in Commerce City and No. 31 Cedaredge takes on tournament host No. 2 Brush at 10 a.m.