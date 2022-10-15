PARKER — The energy in the dugout never wavered for the Central High School softball team on Friday, even as they trailed Legacy by double digits in the Class 5A Region 4 tournament. There was cheering with each hit and out, the occasional seagull-like squawks of “ball” when a Warriors hitter successfully took a pitch off the plate, and players picking each other up as they left the field.

Although the Warriors lost 11-2 to the Lightning, coach Aaron Berk said the enthusiasm is illustrative of the team’s never-say-die attitude, something that might come in handy when they take on Bear Creek at 10 a.m. today in an elimination game.